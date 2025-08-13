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Abu Dhabi to Host Sphere Entertainment Venues Across MENA

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has secured an exclusive deal to establish a series of Sphere entertainment venues across the Middle East and North Africa for a minimum of 10 years. The agreement, as disclosed by the US-based Sphere Entertainment Company, marks a significant milestone in the region’s entertainment landscape.

The Sphere concept, first unveiled in Las Vegas in 2023, represents the cutting edge of immersive entertainment, blending high-definition visuals, advanced technology, and large-scale architecture. The venue’s design allows for an unparalleled experience, featuring 16K-resolution wraparound screens that deliver visual content in extraordinary detail. Standing 115 metres tall and spanning 157 metres in width, these venues are expected to revolutionise how live events and experiences are perceived by audiences.

The first venue in Las Vegas has already set a new benchmark for immersive entertainment. Its colossal scale, capable of accommodating up to 20,000 people, coupled with the seamless integration of audiovisual technology, positions the Sphere as a game-changer in the entertainment industry. The venue’s architecture alone has garnered attention for its futuristic design, merging art, technology, and entertainment into a single immersive experience.

The partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi reflects the growing demand for sophisticated entertainment solutions in the MENA region, which has seen a steady rise in investments in the tourism and entertainment sectors. Abu Dhabi, as part of its broader economic diversification strategy, is positioning itself as a global hub for culture and innovation. The development of Sphere venues aligns with the emirate’s ambitious vision to become a prominent player on the world entertainment stage.

The deal is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region. It will create thousands of jobs across the MENA region, not only in the construction phase but also in the ongoing operation of the venues. The venues themselves are poised to become high-demand destinations for concerts, live events, immersive experiences, and corporate gatherings, attracting both local and international visitors.

This partnership also strengthens the growing relationship between the UAE and global entertainment companies, further enhancing the country’s status as an entertainment powerhouse. The Sphere is expected to complement other high-profile projects in the region, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum, which reinforce the UAE’s commitment to fostering a thriving cultural and entertainment scene.

While specific locations for the MENA venues have yet to be announced, the move represents an ambitious step forward in Abu Dhabi’s strategy to become a leader in both tourism and cultural engagement. The integration of state-of-the-art technology, such as virtual reality and immersive media, promises to elevate the entertainment experience in the region to levels never seen before.

The arrival of Sphere venues in MENA is expected to attract a diverse range of events, from major international concerts and theatrical performances to groundbreaking multimedia experiences that push the boundaries of traditional entertainment. These venues could also serve as a platform for local talent, offering them access to state-of-the-art technology to showcase their work on an unprecedented scale.

Abu Dhabi’s investment in immersive entertainment venues comes at a time when the global entertainment industry is undergoing a significant transformation. With advancements in digital technology and an increased focus on creating experiences that blend physical and virtual realities, the demand for innovative, high-tech entertainment options has never been greater. The introduction of Sphere venues in the MENA region is a direct response to this shift, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leader in the future of live entertainment.

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