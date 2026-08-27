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deVere Group launches live pricing across four markets

Independent financial advisory firm deVere Group has built and launched live pricing and analysis pages across all four markets, designed for investors managing money across borders and currencies rather than sitting inside a single market.

“We built these pages because our investors are living across dozens of countries, and they were checking four different markets through four different sources just to get a full picture,” says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

“Each page now shows live pricing in multiple currencies, an explanation of what’s actually driving that market, and where serious analysts expect it to go next.”

Four of the world’s most closely watched markets are being pulled in different directions by the same conflict, he points out.  Nigel Green’s  comments come as oil, gold, silver and the US dollar all carry the fingerprints of the Iran war, six months on, moving in ways few forecasters called at the start of the year.

“Investors get one home for that, updated in real time, in the currency they actually use. Investors keep asking for one number, one market, one signal that explains what is happening right now. There isn’t one this year.  Oil, gold, silver and the dollar are all being pushed by the same war, and each one is telling a different part of the story,” he pointed out.
Brent crude touched $126 a barrel in April, a 65% jump in a single month, before easing back toward $90 as supply adjusted and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed rather than stopped outright, according to deVere’s live oil price tracker.
Oil doing that in four weeks shows how thin the market’s patience has become. A single chokepoint and a handful of missiles were enough to throw out pricing assumptions built up over years.
Gold has cooled from its own highs, deVere’s gold price page shows. The median forecast for the metal has been downgraded twice this year, slipping from $4,916 to $4,509 an ounce, even as it still trades close to $4,680.
Gold usually thrives on uncertainty like this. This year the dollar got there first. A stronger dollar has done some of the safe haven work gold normally handles alone, and that has capped it more than most forecasters expected in January.
Silver has told the opposite story. Data on deVere’s silver price page shows the metal trading near $70 an ounce on a sixth straight year of supply deficits, with demand from solar and AI infrastructure adding pressure a currency story alone cannot explain.
The deVere CEO says silver has outgrown its usual role. “Silver is not just riding gold’s coattails anymore. Solar panels and AI infrastructure need physical silver, and six years of deficits have left very little slack in the market. This is a structural story, not a sentiment one.
“The dollar has done the one thing almost nobody predicted in January, it has strengthened through a war rather than weakened against it.
“Higher rates for longer and safe haven flows have kept it firm, and that alone has reshaped what gold, oil and every other dollar priced asset is doing,” he adds, pointing to deVere’s US dollar exchange rate page for the latest moves.
He concludes: “None of these four markets can be read in isolation right now. Investors who are only watching one of them are missing most of the picture, and that gap tends to get expensive.”

Also published on Medium.

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