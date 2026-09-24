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Nanyang Interview: Exploring Opportunities in China’s Largest Free Trade Port — Financial Video Series Goes Live

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Six months have passed since the Hainan Free Trade Port officially launched island-wide special customs operations on December 18, 2025. On June 18, Malaysia’s Nanyang Siang Pau, in collaboration with Hainan Daily Press Group, launched the financial video series Nanyang Interview: Exploring Opportunities in China’s Largest Free Trade Port, examining the development potential of the Hainan Free Trade Port and investment opportunities for ASEAN businesses.

A related report published in the digital edition of Malaysia's Nanyang Siang Pau on June 18, 2026.
A related report published in the digital edition of Malaysia’s Nanyang Siang Pau on June 18, 2026.

Economists interviewed for the series said that, as a key gateway to the world’s second-largest single market, ASEAN businesses cannot afford to overlook the historic opportunity to enter the Chinese market through Hainan. Chen Bo, Senior Research Fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, said that with multiple policy incentives taking effect, the next decade represents a golden opportunity for Hainan. Xiao Saizi, a professor at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, noted that in the six months since the launch of special customs operations, the number of foreign trade companies registered in Hainan has grown rapidly. High-end manufacturing and processing industries—including chip packaging and testing, premium food processing, aviation maintenance, green energy, medical devices, and biopharmaceuticals—are among the sectors most likely to benefit.

Located at the southernmost tip of China, Hainan is within a four-hour flight of 21 Asia-Pacific countries. This natural geographic advantage makes it an important springboard for ASEAN businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market. Xiao said that Hainan received 106 million domestic and international tourist visits in 2025, making it an ideal testing ground where foreign investors can test the market at relatively low cost.

Previous surveys have shown that foreign exchange settlement is one of the key concerns for foreign investors. By the end of 2025, 11 banks in Hainan had launched EF accounts, enabling cross-border fund flows with 91 countries and regions, with total transaction volume equivalent to CNY 350.9 billion.

Several economists advised ASEAN businesses to conduct thorough internal assessments before making investment decisions. If they determine that the Chinese market will form part of their future growth strategy, they should consider entering Hainan early while the benefits of the Free Trade Port’s policies continue to unfold.

Hashtag: #FreeTradePort

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