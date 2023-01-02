Accused Haryana minister gives up sports portfolio

A day after he was booked in a sexual harassment case, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio on “moral grounds” and termed the allegations against him as an attempt to spoil his image. Singh, a former Olympian and first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, expressed hope that there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.

The FIR against Singh was registered at police station Sector 26, Chandigarh on December 31. The former India hockey team captain also holds the Printing and Stationery Department. He, however, has not resigned from the Cabinet.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out,” ANI quoted Sandeep Singh as saying.

The female coach, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Sandeep Singh, met Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala. She said Singh harassed her physically and mentally and she is hopeful that action will be taken.