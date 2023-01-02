Cong writes to Amit Shah over CRPF stand on Rahul’s security

Days after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to Congress’ concern over security arrangements amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, the grand old party has again written to Shah, raising concerns against the CRPF’s reponse, which according to the party, is “unacceptable”.

“This is unacceptable since it does not solve issues but compounds them in more ways than one,” the Congress letter to Home Minister Amit Shah stated.

Earlier, when Congress had initially flagged the security lapse during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), informing that Congress leader himself has violated “laid down guidelines” on several occasions.

CRPF provides inner cordon of Rahul Gandhi’s Z-plus category security.

“Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,” CRPF said on Thursday.

Giving a figure, CRPF said that there have been 113 violations by Rahul Gandhi observed and “duly communicated” since 2020. “It may further be mentioned that during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee [Rahul Gandhi] has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately,” the central force’s statement.

“Security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police & security agencies,” the statement added.