ADX transfers RAK, Fujairah branches to Sharjah

Arabian Post Staff

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced the transfer of its Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah branch offices to its Sharjah branch and the transfer of its Al Dhafra Region branch office to Abu Dhabi.

The move is in line with ADX’s business development strategy, which is designed to facilitate digital acceleration and provide smart services in an effort to be more customer centric and create a smarter environment for investing. It is also in response to a significant shift in consumer behaviour, away from branches and towards integrated services’ digital platforms which remove the need for visits to the branches.

The recent pandemic has provided the ideal opportunity for customers to put this into practice. ADX’s digital and electronic services provided them with exactly the proactive and smooth customer experience they should expect from a high quality and modern stock exchange.

This decision answers the objective of creating a high quality environment for investing whilst strengthening and centralizing ADX’s infrastructure. The move will also enable the Exchange to deliver even more functional efficiency through a consolidated trading platform that optimizes processes and reduces costs while following global best practice and performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said the decision to simplify the branch network is based on an urgent need to enhance the customer centric-approach and consolidate a unified digital service platform for investors.

Two weeks ago, ADX was declared the winner of the Best Trading Innovation Excellence – GCC 2020 at the Capital Finance International (CFI) Awards. The prize recognized the leading role in innovation that ADX has played in developing a series of initiatives to support investors during the current global market turbulence. Despite these challenging times, ADX is redoubling innovation, developing tailored digital products and services that meet customers’ needs in a rapidly evolving environment. Receiving the CFI Best Trading Innovation Excellence Award is of special significance for the Exchange and an encouragement to improve its performance even further.

Abu Dhabi’s capital markets journey has been further progressed by ADX’s robust and integrated digital platform, SAHMI, which provides an array of smart services, including an electronic voting service enabling investors to vote remotely at shareholder. The Exchange has also activated a mobile-based digital wallet powered by PAYIT system that allows shareholders of listed companies to receive their cash dividends simultaneously and enables the sending and receiving of digital funds with ease.

Anticipation and adaptation are the key drivers of ADX business development strategy. Digitization is an important part of ADX’s global transformation and an instrumental means of enhancing and automatizing its interaction with customers and providing them with high-quality services

By being respon.sive, transformative, and innovative, ADX is performing in digital acceleration mode to be prepared for future strategic business development opportunities. This approach supports one of the key objectives of the government’s “Towards the Next 50” visionary plan to assert Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading sustainable financial hubs to invest. ADX’s “Digital acceleration” program is a central part of the global market transformation.

