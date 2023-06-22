logo
Just in:
Governor ignores Mamata to hold Bengal ‘Foundation Day’ // Let the World Hear the Voice of the Asian Games, the “Asian Games Letterbox” concluded with great success in its first stop Hong Kong // Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year // Amazon Prime Day Returns on 11 and 12 July with Thousands of Real Deals and Exclusive Launches in Singapore // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Zayed University’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony // Opposition’s Patna meet to pitch for bipolar fight in 450 seats // Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of 18th cohort of national military service in Abu Dhabi // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Cedar Ridge Campers Raises the Off-road Teardrop Bar with the Vega 2.0 // Cong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // US Offer Of High Tech Defence To Indian PM During His Visit Is Linked To Geo-Political Strategy // Women’s Share In Central Government Jobs Declining Fast // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials’ military course graduation ceremony // Emirates Post Group collaborates with Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch first stamp designed by youth //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAjit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making
India
0 likes
20 seen
0 Comments

Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making

opposition will target maha govt over potential investment loss agrarian distress in winter session ajit pawar

Ajit Pawar’s speech on the 25th foundation day of the NCP has led to political speculations in Maharashtra. His open demand seeking responsibility of the state as well as wanting to be relieved as the Leader of Opposition is being seen as possibly another coup in the making or a planned way of change of leadership at the state level.

“Free me of the responsibility of Leader of Opposition. I want to work for organisational strengthening,” he said at the event as many in the audience hooted, clapped and whistled for him.

Reacting to the development, a senior NCP leader said: “The internal rebellion has only begun now. One never knows what this will lead to. For all you know, Jayant Patil may leave the position. For all you know, NCP might disintegrate.”

However, a leader close to Ajit Pawar said there was no question of a coup. “It shows he has a plan in place. He wants to work solely for the expansion of the party, without any distraction,” he said.

Amid the din, Ajit Pawar’s jibe at several senior leaders did not go unnoticed. He said while there were several leaders who were elected every term, they had not helped strengthen the party in their constituency. “If I want to be the deputy chief minister, I have to get maximum MLAs voted to power from my constituency. There is no alternative. Only making good speeches doesn’t mean anything. The strength of the party has to increase,” he said.

Some believe that the target was Jayant Patil, the current Maharashtra president of NCP, who doesn’t enjoy the support of as many MLAs as Ajit Pawar does.

A leader close to Ajit Pawar surmised that there was probably a plan in place to interchange positions. “Patil might be made the Leader of Opposition and Ajit Pawar might become the state president. There is coordination and communication within the Pawar family, which doesn’t let power get out of its hands,” he said.

A leader said the kind of factionalism experienced within NCP at present might lead to the disintegration of the party which has tasted power several times but has never been able to single-handedly earn power in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar also showed a mirror to his own party.

“In my 25 years of political career, I feel bad about one thing. Mamata Banerjee gets West Bengal on her own steam. Kejriwal gets two states. Sharad Pawar is a bigger leader than all of them. And yet we lack in so many areas. We need to introspect. We need to work harder,” he said.

Speaking about other issues, he drew attention to the communal tension in the state and the rising crimes against women. “In the last 2-3 months, why are there so many riots in Maharashtra? Because some are trying to disturb the social fabric of the state. Its mastermind has to be found out. Crimes against women are on the rise,” he said.

Giving a warning against the upcoming regional powers, he said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi can’t be neglected. “Last time, it was only Vanchit. It is a risk for all those who get elected on the border. BRS has been in touch with several leaders. They keep a keen eye on Maharashtra, keener than the interest they have in their own state,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Cedar Ridge Campers Raises the Off-road Teardrop Bar with the Vega 2.0 // Women’s Share In Central Government Jobs Declining Fast // Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of 18th cohort of national military service in Abu Dhabi // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // Let the World Hear the Voice of the Asian Games, the “Asian Games Letterbox” concluded with great success in its first stop Hong Kong // Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Steal Media Limelight From USA On June 23 // Emirates Post Group collaborates with Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch first stamp designed by youth // Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year // Governor ignores Mamata to hold Bengal ‘Foundation Day’ // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // Amazon Prime Day Returns on 11 and 12 July with Thousands of Real Deals and Exclusive Launches in Singapore // Media intelligence firm CARMA continues Asia expansion with Indonesia launch // Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials’ military course graduation ceremony // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Zayed University’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony // Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development hosts panel discussion on key factors behind Dubai’s impressive growth // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // Opposition’s Patna meet to pitch for bipolar fight in 450 seats //