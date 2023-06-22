logo
Just in:
KCR decision to skip Patna fuels rumours of deal with BJP // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Steal Media Limelight From USA On June 23 // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Zayed University’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony // Governor ignores Mamata to hold Bengal ‘Foundation Day’ // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen // Opposition meet may agree on caste census card for 2024 // US Offer Of High Tech Defence To Indian PM During His Visit Is Linked To Geo-Political Strategy // Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials’ military course graduation ceremony // Cedar Ridge Campers Raises the Off-road Teardrop Bar with the Vega 2.0 // Opposition’s Patna meet to pitch for bipolar fight in 450 seats // Let the World Hear the Voice of the Asian Games, the “Asian Games Letterbox” concluded with great success in its first stop Hong Kong // Mann threatens to sue Centre over non-release of funds // June 23 Meeting Of Non-BJP Opposition Parties Is The First Step For A Credible Alternative // Media intelligence firm CARMA continues Asia expansion with Indonesia launch // Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development hosts panel discussion on key factors behind Dubai’s impressive growth // Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 21 Jun 2023 // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme
India
0 likes
4 seen
0 Comments

Cong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme

jairam ramesh 168077171516x9 2

Accusing the Modi government of being “anti-poor”, the Congress on Wednesday said the Centre discontinued the sale of foodgrains from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments to “scuttle” the Karnataka government’s Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, promises 10 kg rice for every BPL (below poverty line) family in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of indulging in “vendetta politics”.

“Most recent chronology of Modi’s anti-poor and vendetta politics: May 13th, 2023: PM and BJP rejected comprehensively by people of Karnataka. June 2nd, 2023: CM Karnataka announces implementation of Anna Bhagya guarantee from July 1st that will give 10kg free foodgrains to poor families. June 13th, 2023: Union Government issues circular banning sale of rice from FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme. This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya,” he said.

He said the Karnataka government was willing to pay the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Rs 3,400 per quintal, but that window was closed. “But FCI continues to sell rice at Rs 2,000 per quintal for ethanol production and blending of petrol. Food security should be of paramount concern at all times,” Ramesh charged.

A recent order issued by the FCI said, “The sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) for state governments is discontinued.” However, the sale of rice under the OMSS will continue for northeastern states, hill states and states facing law and order situations and natural calamities at the existing rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, it said. The FCI may liquidate rice under the OMSS to private parties from the central pool stock as per requirement in order to moderate the market prices, it added.

The Congress has been claiming that this step of the central government will hurt the most marginalised sections of society. Five kg of rice was already being provided to every member of a BPL household in Karnataka. It is now being enhanced to 10 kg by the new government.

The Punjab government has come forward to supply the rice required for Karnataka’s Anna Bhagya scheme.

With inputs from News18

The post Cong says Central policy change to scuttle Karnataka scheme first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Steal Media Limelight From USA On June 23 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Emirates Post Group collaborates with Ministry of Culture and Youth to launch first stamp designed by youth // US Offer Of High Tech Defence To Indian PM During His Visit Is Linked To Geo-Political Strategy // Media intelligence firm CARMA continues Asia expansion with Indonesia launch // Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials’ military course graduation ceremony // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 21 Jun 2023 // Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development hosts panel discussion on key factors behind Dubai’s impressive growth // Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Zayed University’s Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony // Women’s Share In Central Government Jobs Declining Fast // KCR decision to skip Patna fuels rumours of deal with BJP // June 23 Meeting Of Non-BJP Opposition Parties Is The First Step For A Credible Alternative // Mann threatens to sue Centre over non-release of funds // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Amazon Prime Day Returns on 11 and 12 July with Thousands of Real Deals and Exclusive Launches in Singapore // Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen // Let the World Hear the Voice of the Asian Games, the “Asian Games Letterbox” concluded with great success in its first stop Hong Kong //