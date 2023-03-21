Ajoomma Is the First Singaporean Film to Launch Exclusively on Prime Video

Beginning April 13, Prime members in Singapore can stream the most critically acclaimed Singaporean film in recent years on Prime Video

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 March 2023 – Today, video streaming service Prime Video announced that critically acclaimed Singaporean film Ajoomma will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Singapore starting April 13.

Touted as the first official Singaporean-Korean co-production, Ajoomma is the feature directorial debut of Singaporean filmmaker He Shuming. The film is produced by Anthony Chen, a Golden Horse and Cannes Film Festival award winner. Ajoomma was also selected by the Singapore Film Commission as the nation’s entry to the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 in the Best International Film category. The film has received four nominations at the 59th Golden Horse Awards, and won “Best Screenplay” at the QCinema International Film Festival and the “Audience Award for Best Film” at the Red Sea International Film Festival. In addition, veteran actress Hong Huifang clinching the “Snow Leopard Best Actress Award” at the 8th Asian World Film Festival. Ajoomma is also available on Prime Video in Malaysia and Brunei.

Ajoomma follows the journey of Bee Hwa (Hong Huifang), a Singaporean middle-aged woman who has dedicated the best years of her life to caring for her family. Now widowed, with her grown-up son (Shane Pow) about to fly the roost, she is left to contend with a whole new identity beyond her roles of daughter, wife, and mother. A solo trip to South Korea becomes a wide adventure for her, when she meets Kwon-Woo (Kang Hyung Suk), a young tour guide who can’t seem to get his life in order, and Jung Su (Jung Dong-Hwan), an elderly security guard. The trio embark on an unexpected roller-coaster ride, where hearts flutter and unlikely bonds are formed.

“Ajoomma is a film that was seven years in the making, inspired by my relationship with my mother and a phase of transition in life for the both of us,” said director He Shuming. “The genesis of the film’s story was to explore the other side of the protagonist’s character, unbound by her motherly duties, and that it’s never too late to pursue your passions. I’m delighted that authentic Singaporean stories like Ajoomma will now be told to many more audiences within our borders and beyond.”

“We’re honoured by the many accolades Ajoomma has received, and even more heartened by the warm reception from audiences in Singapore and around the world,” said producer Anthony Chen. “Ajoomma is a testament to the strength of Singapore storytelling and filmmaking, and I look forward to telling even more homegrown stories that will resonate everywhere.”

“We are proud to make Ajoomma the first Singapore film that is exclusively available to Prime members in Singapore,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia. “With its heartfelt and compelling story, it has delighted film critics and audiences, and we look forward to bringing more made-by-Singapore content to Prime members. We are excited about the future of Singapore’s film and entertainment industry and are committed to supporting local filmmakers by showcasing the best of our talent and stories to a wider audience.”

Ajoomma joins Prime Video’s growing library, including Southeast Asian titles such as the award-winning Before, Now & Then (Nana), Perfect Strangers, Ten Little Mistresses, and Korean titles such as Island and Love in Contract, anime hits such as Chainsaw Man, on top of award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Argentina 1985, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime members in Singapore will be able to watch Ajoomma anywhere and anytime on hundreds of compatible devices. Prime Video is available in Singapore for just $2.99 per month, new customers can find out more at primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

