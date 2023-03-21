BRiN™ SeaDifferently – a sleek, sustainable reusable toothbrush made from recycled ocean plastic.

subscription option offers greater convenience, featuring automatic brush head refills and free worldwide shipping, with all products packed in 100% compostable materials, significantly reducing the overall environmental impact.

“The intention was to reimagine an essential consumer good as completely sustainable for people’s everyday lives,” said industrial designer François Hurtaud. “Our aim is to make convenience and eco-consciousness work seamlessly together, which is rarely the case for most products in the market.”

BRiN™ SeaDifferently was developed by Hurtaud in partnership with marketing veteran, Karis Lim. The pair spent three years developing the BRiN brand and its launch product, SeaDifferently, with the prototype taking home Gold in the Green Awards at the 2021 Hong Kong Smart Design Awards. Additional time was spent ensuring all materials were ethically sourced and the product itself was durable enough to promote sustainability in the personal hygiene industry.

“Manual toothbrushes – even natural ones made from wood or bamboo – are difficult to recycle, due to the metal staples that attach their bristles,” says Lim. “But SeaDifferently reduces waste by 90% at the end of each use cycle, an important first step to eliminating a growing global problem.”

SeaDifferently’s functional aesthetics are offered in a contemporary minimalist style and have been purposely designed to effortlessly adapt to future trends. The toothbrush is currently available in three different colours to suit all tastes: Atlantic, Coral, and Sand.

BRiN™ SeaDifferently toothbrush is set to revolutionize the personal hygiene industry, offering a stylish, sustainable solution to traditional toothbrushes. By choosing SeaDifferently, customers can actively reduce their individual environmental impact and promote a cleaner, eco-friendly future for all.

Pricing:

BRiN™ SeaDifferently solo pack (1 toothbrush and 2 brush heads): USD12.00 / HKD88.00

BRiN™ SeaDifferently double pack (2 toothbrushes and 4 brush heads): USD21.00 / HKD158.00