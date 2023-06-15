logo
Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah's grains scheme // Bruder's EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // Latest Killings In Manipur Signal Total Failure Of Amit Shah's Efforts // Then 2024 Polaris XPEDITION ADV Accommodates Rooftop Sleepers // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution // Narendra Modi Govt's MSP For Kharif Season Is Neither Fair Nor Remunerative // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai's Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // VW's ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 HP Beast with Carbon Wheels // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in parliament // Bonhams to Auction the Nissan Skyline R34 Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 15 Jun 2023 //
India
India
Akhilesh says BJP sees most UP seats as falling in ‘red zone’

samajwadi party chief akhilesh yadav is not ready for alliance with congress in uttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the BJP “conceding” most of its Lok Sabha seats in UP being in the “red zone” was an effect of the power of “red” – a colour his party identifies with.

The SP chief made the remark in a tweet that apparently referred to recent claims that the BJP has conducted an internal survey which indicated that it will find it hard to retain some of the Lok Sabha seats in the coming election.

“Now, the BJP is saying that most of its seats in Uttar Pradesh are in ‘red zone’. So it means that the pro-people party — the Samajwadi Party — is showing its colours. SP’s ‘red power’ is the red zone for the BJP,” Yadav said in the tweet.

SP workers are often seen in red caps in line with most socialist parties across the world, which identity with red.

UP BJP’s spokesperson Manish Shukla said Yadav’s remark was nothing more than castles in the air.

“The tweet made by Akhilesh Yadav ji is a classic example of ‘Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne,’ and nothing more than that. The SP chief should know that since 2014, the people of UP have rejected the casteist politics of the SP, and have embarked on the path of development,” Shukla told PTI.

In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with red beacons alleging the similarity symbolised SP’s hunger for power.

“The red-cap people want the power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and give complete freedom to the mafia,” Modi had said.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Akhilesh says BJP sees most UP seats as falling in ‘red zone’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

