logo
Just in:
VW’s ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and MoUs // Bruder’s EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // Latest Killings In Manipur Signal Total Failure Of Amit Shah’s Efforts // US May Agree To Supply India High Powered Predator Drones During Summit // Shinde-Fadnavis Battle Over Chief Ministership Has Come Out In The Open // Bonhams to Auction the Nissan Skyline R34 Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defence employees // Then 2024 Polaris XPEDITION ADV Accommodates Rooftop Sleepers // Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in parliament // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // Narendra Modi Govt’s MSP For Kharif Season Is Neither Fair Nor Remunerative // Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // ED-arraigned minister has a highly controversial past //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCentral move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme
India
0 likes
3 seen
0 Comments

Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme

siddaramaiah111 168459833816x9 1

Even though an election slugfest between the Congress and BJP is over in Karnataka, but a power tussle is still on over the implementation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ambitious project ‘Anna Bhagya’. Under this scheme, 10 kg of food grains will be given to every member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household and Antyodaya card holders from July 1. However, its execution seems to be in crisis now as the Congress-led state government has alleged that the Centre has stopped the Food Corporation of India from selling wheat and rice to states.

Calling it a “political decision”, Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Central government ordered FCI to stop selling wheat and rice to state governments under the Open Market Sales Scheme Domestic (OMSSD). He has accused the BJP of changing the policy to scuttle the implementation of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

The Karnataka government assessed that it will needs 2.28 Lakh metric tonnes food grain every month to give 5 kg additional rice under the scheme with rest of 5 kg being provided to the state under the food security act by the Union government. After negotiations between the state government and officials of the FCI, the corporation agreed to provide rice at Rs 36.60 per kg including the transport cost. This would cost the state government Rs 840 crore per month and Rs 10,092 crore per year.

The cabinet had cleared the proposal last week and the FCI in a letter dated July 12 confirmed providing the rice later in the month.

“On June 13, the Ministry of Consumer affairs ordered that sale of wheat and rice under OMSSD for state government is discontinued. However, it’s continued for northeast. Going by their promise of the FCI, we had decided to launch it on July 1. On June 12, they agreed to provide and on June 13 they backtracked. The Union government has taken a political decision fearing that this scheme will bring good name to the Congress government in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.

To arrange the required stock to launch the scheme on July 1, the Congress-led Karnataka government has now approached the Chhattisgarh government and Siddaramaiah spoke to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao. The government is expected to know the available stock by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP has rubbished Siddaramaiah’s allegations and asked why the state government depends on Centre to implement its guarantees.

“Write it down, from now on if they fail to do anything they’ll point fingers at Central government. This state will go bankrupt in one year, then the first statement of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will be that they didn’t receive funds from the Center hence we couldn’t do anything. Didn’t you have any sense? You should have mentioned in your guarantee card that we will be able to provide this only if central government provides it to you, why didn’t you mention that?” said former revenue minister R Ashoka.

In 2013, Siddaramaiah first introduced the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme to BPL cardholders in Karnataka. It started with the state government offering families with only one person 10 kg rice and two-member families 20 kg and three members and above families getting a maximum of 30 kg per month.

With inputs from News18

The post Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 15 Jun 2023 // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // ED-arraigned minister has a highly controversial past // Bonhams to Auction the Nissan Skyline R34 Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 // Millionaires migration: India’s loss is Dubai’s gain // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // Shinde-Fadnavis Battle Over Chief Ministership Has Come Out In The Open // UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and MoUs // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Narendra Modi Govt’s MSP For Kharif Season Is Neither Fair Nor Remunerative // Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // US May Agree To Supply India High Powered Predator Drones During Summit // VW’s ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // Bruder’s EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback //