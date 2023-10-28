logo
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 28 Oct 2023 // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer // P-Notes Investment Continues To Swell For Seventh Month On Robust Macros // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // RBI To Call Out Liquidity Skew With Bankers // 1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira // India, UK Trade Ministers Review Progress Of Talks On Proposed FTA // UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // Govt Hikes Allocation Of Wheat Under Open Market Sale Scheme // Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // US To Withdraw Key Proposal On Digital Trade // SAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // UAE President receives phone call from President of Azerbaijan // Mercedes-Benz unveils the arrival of the eActros and eEconic all-electric trucks in Hong Kong //
HomeIndia PoliticsAM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira
India Politics
0 likes

AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira

am ns india plans to develop greenfield jetty near hazira

AHMEDABAD: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint-venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, plans to develop a Deep Draft Greenfield Jetty having a capacity of 65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) at Suvali in Shivrampur village near Hazira.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed jetty project is envisaged to meet AM/NS India’s growing demand for raw materials such as iron ore, limestone and coal, and finished steel handling capacity, necessitated by the expansion, stated an official release. It will serve as a captive jetty for AM/NS India’s existing integrated steel plant and also cater to its future needs. The project will be completed in two phases.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, the company is in the process of enhancing the production capacity of its integrated steel plant at Hazira from the existing 9.6 MMTPA to 15.6 MMTPA by 2026 and 21 MMTPA by 2030.

The existing steel plant utilises its shallow water captive jetty as well as a deep draft jetty owned and operated by a group company at Hazira for handling its raw material and finished goods. However, due to infrastructural limitations, the two jetty facilities are facing operational constraints in managing the growing volume of steel plant cargoes.

“As we move forward with our expansion plans, the existing port infrastructure is not enough to deal with the massive increase in steel production, making it imperative to establish and operate a dedicated captive jetty to facilitate the growing cargo movement. The deep draft greenfield jetty will be a key ingredient in increasing our capacity and contributing to realising the country’s target of 300 MMTPA as envisaged in the National Steel Policy,” said Captain Rituparn Raghuvanshi, Head, AM/NS Ports, Hazira.

AM/NS India aims to increase its steel capacity to 51 MMTPA by the year 2030 at its Hazira and Odisha plants.

Source: The Indian Express

The post AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
RBI To Call Out Liquidity Skew With Bankers // US To Withdraw Key Proposal On Digital Trade // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // India, UK Trade Ministers Review Progress Of Talks On Proposed FTA // UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council // The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // India, Other WTO Members Criticise EU, UK On Steel Safeguard Measures // Govt Hikes Allocation Of Wheat Under Open Market Sale Scheme // 1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // Create New Domains That Can Be Followed By Other Countries: PM To Telecom Companies // UAE onsite visit confirmed during FATF Plenary in Paris // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT // Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board // Sustainable Solutions: The Importance of Wastewater Treatment // Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices //