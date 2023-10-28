am ns india plans to develop greenfield jetty near hazira

AHMEDABAD: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint-venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, plans to develop a Deep Draft Greenfield Jetty having a capacity of 65 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) at Suvali in Shivrampur village near Hazira.

The proposed jetty project is envisaged to meet AM/NS India’s growing demand for raw materials such as iron ore, limestone and coal, and finished steel handling capacity, necessitated by the expansion, stated an official release. It will serve as a captive jetty for AM/NS India’s existing integrated steel plant and also cater to its future needs. The project will be completed in two phases.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, the company is in the process of enhancing the production capacity of its integrated steel plant at Hazira from the existing 9.6 MMTPA to 15.6 MMTPA by 2026 and 21 MMTPA by 2030.

The existing steel plant utilises its shallow water captive jetty as well as a deep draft jetty owned and operated by a group company at Hazira for handling its raw material and finished goods. However, due to infrastructural limitations, the two jetty facilities are facing operational constraints in managing the growing volume of steel plant cargoes.

“As we move forward with our expansion plans, the existing port infrastructure is not enough to deal with the massive increase in steel production, making it imperative to establish and operate a dedicated captive jetty to facilitate the growing cargo movement. The deep draft greenfield jetty will be a key ingredient in increasing our capacity and contributing to realising the country’s target of 300 MMTPA as envisaged in the National Steel Policy,” said Captain Rituparn Raghuvanshi, Head, AM/NS Ports, Hazira.

AM/NS India aims to increase its steel capacity to 51 MMTPA by the year 2030 at its Hazira and Odisha plants.

