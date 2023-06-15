logo
Just in:
CoWin Breach Defence By Minister Shows Disdain For Privacy Of Citizens // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai’s Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 HP Beast with Carbon Wheels // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // VW’s ID.7 Electric Sedan Promises a Top Range of 435 Miles // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme // Bonhams to Auction the Nissan Skyline R34 Driven by Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 // Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 15 Jun 2023 // Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of Dubai Public Prosecution // SCG International Partnered with Hassan Allam Unlocks Growth Potential in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa // ED-arraigned minister has a highly controversial past // Shinde-Fadnavis Battle Over Chief Ministership Has Come Out In The Open // Priyanka Gandhi Visit Gives A Big Boost To Madhya Pradesh Congress Workers //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachArrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
2 seen
0 Comments

Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced its technology and engineering support for Pingspace, a Malaysia-based start-up, to optimize and shorten its robotic storage system developmental cycle and rapidly scale up its robotics-as-a-service supply chain offerings.
Caption
Arrow offers engineering expertise to help Pingspace develop robotics-as-a-service solutions for warehouse operation efficiency. Pingspace’s CEO, Chuah Di Ken (left) and Arrow’s FAE manager Richard Pang in front of Pingspace’s CUBE system.

Accelerating e-commerce growth has prompted commercial and logistics companies to adopt robotics and advanced electronic technologies for achieving fulfilment productivity and gaining competitive advantages. One of the most deployed warehouse automation technologies is automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). The global ASRS market is expected to reach US$ 24 billion by 20301.

Founded in 2018 by Chuah Di Ken, CEO, Pingspace has set out on a mission to simplify, digitalize, and automate the warehouse and logistics industry. Specialized in building robotic storage systems, Pingspace aims to offer robust robotics-as-a-service supply chain solutions that deliver benefits of increased fulfilment rates, more productive labor, and safer warehouse environment.

“Our robotic storage systems are designed to be customizable and versatile, automating the movement of inventory around warehouses while also providing high-density storage capabilities. We hope to push the current industry standard of three to five days to next-day and then to same-day delivery,” said Chuah Di Ken, CEO, Pingspace. “Arrow’s engineering team has provided us with everything we need from product knowledge, technical insights, to turnkey solutions which enable us to jump-start and scale up the design, building, deployment, and management of our robotics-as-a-service supply chain solutions.”

Like many other technology start-ups, Pingspace faced technical challenges as they continue to develop and differentiate their solution offerings. Arrow’s engineering team has assisted them with proof-of concept, product prototyping, PCB design, and feasibility assessment.

“Today’s robotic innovations require comprehensive technology capabilities span from product design and engineering to manufacturing and supply chain. With our global network of technology suppliers and industry-leading services, Arrow is well positioned to help Pringspace as well as many other tech companies as they strive to bring ideas to life and get end products to market faster,” said Natarajan MM, Arrow Electronics’ vice president of South Asia. “Our best-in-class design tools and resources, engineering expertise, and supply chain services provide Pingspace with the kind of technology capability and flexibility it takes to break industry barriers and bring warehouse operation efficiency to the next level.”

With a comprehensive technology portfolio, Arrow has provided Pingspace team with prototype samples and technical insights for designing a power management system that not only reduces the weight and footprint, but also enables better energy efficiency of their robotic storage system.

________

1 https://www.factmr.com/report/1869/automated-storage-and-retrieval-systems-market

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life.

Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // After Doubling Of Bank Frauds, Swindlers To Get Second Chance // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 14 Jun 2023 // UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and MoUs // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 15 Jun 2023 // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification // Priyanka Gandhi Visit Gives A Big Boost To Madhya Pradesh Congress Workers // Bruder’s EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback // Central move jeopardises Siddaramaiah’s grains scheme // Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // Shinde-Fadnavis Battle Over Chief Ministership Has Come Out In The Open // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // 2024 Range Rover Sport SV is a 626 HP Beast with Carbon Wheels // SCG International Partnered with Hassan Allam Unlocks Growth Potential in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa // Akhilesh says BJP sees most UP seats as falling in ‘red zone’ // Happy Rainy Days Introduces the Revolutionary HR002 Umbrella Series // Keelung City Government Will Participate in L.A.D. In Seoul On June 17 To Promote the Beauty of Keelung //