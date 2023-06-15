Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe

Multi-year extension covers more than 40 countries in Europe

Agreement brings in-car Infotainment features to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in Europe for the first time, starting with in-car Audio Streaming Service

Partnership to explore other areas such as Video Streaming, Wi-Fi Hotspot and more interactive in-car features



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and Vodafone Business today announced a multi-year extension of their existing strategic partnership to provide customers with advanced in-car connected streaming and infotainment services in more than 40 countries across Europe.

Under the partnership extension, Vodafone Business will bring its Global Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity for Connected Car Service to millions of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models sold in Europe. Last year saw HMG record its highest annual sales in Europe to date, with nearly 1.1 million units sold, and today’s announcement underlines the Group’s determination to position itself as a leader in innovative mobility solutions.

“The driving experience as we know it will continue to change and we want to be at the forefront of that shift. Vodafone is a trusted partner for Hyundai Motor Group and has been instrumental in connecting drivers of our vehicles with real-time and relevant information at the wheel,” said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President, Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group. “Thanks to our continued partnership, we will be able to make our vision for the automotive world of the future a reality. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership evolve so we can realize the true mobility of Hyundai Motor Group.”

Erik Brenneis, Director, IoT, Vodafone Business, added: “In-vehicle connectivity is becoming universal. As a leader in IoT, Vodafone Business can offer unique and innovative solutions that drive the adoption of the technology. Vodafone and Hyundai have been shaping the future of vehicle mobility since 2018, and the extension of our partnership means we can enhance the experience of millions more customers across Europe.”

With Vodafone Business’s IoT Connectivity, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis customers in Europe will benefit from fast and reliable access to features such as audio/video streaming and Wi-Fi hotspots. By drawing on the strength and geographical scale of Vodafone Business’s leading global IoT platform, which already supports 160 million connections, HMG will also provide motorists with a more consistent experience and greater level of cross-border mobility.

