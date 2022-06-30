Audience Analytics Acquires IP Rights for Golden Bull Award as it Ramps Up Expansion Strategy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 June 2022 –is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the IP rights for the prestigious Golden Bull Award. The acquisition complements the Company’s existing award programs IP portfolio that includes the notable HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia and SME100. With experience spanning 15 markets in Asia, Audience Analytics intends to leverage on cross-selling opportunities to expand the Golden Bull Award brand and gain greater control over its revenue.

Launched and first organised in 2003 by a Malaysian Chinese newspaper《南洋商報》 (Nanyang Siang Pau), the Golden Bull Award is one of Malaysia’s first and most representative annual business awards that honors top-performing businesses for their achievements. The Golden Bull Award comprises three different categories, namely Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised according to the annual turnover of participating companies. Winners often capitalise on the award’s esteemed reputation and receive greater credibility and recognition for their work. In 2013, the award was subsequently acquired by a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Limited.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Business Media International Sdn. Bhd., Audience Analytics has entered into a partnership agreement in February 2016, with Sphere Exhibits Pte. Ltd. (“Sphere“), a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Limited, for the rights to use the trademarks pertaining to Golden Bull Award. Audience Analytics has since been the primary organiser of the Golden Bull Award, successfully holding the awards ceremony in Malaysia in 2017. Since then, Audience Analytics has expanded the Golden Bull Award to Singapore in 2018 and Taiwan in 2020.

To date, over 4,000 corporates across Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan have participated in the Golden Bull Award program since 2017.

Chairman and Managing Director of Audience Analytics, Datuk William Ng, commented “We are thrilled to acquire the full IP rights of the Golden Bull Award as it not only gives the Group greater control over its revenue but also the full ownership of an established and coveted business award for businesses in the region. With the acquisition, the Group plans to aggressively expand the Golden Bull Award to other markets, growing the brand further in Pan Asia.”

None of the directors or substantial shareholders of the Company and their respective associates has any interest, direct or indirect, in the acquisition of the IP rights (save for their interests arising from their shareholdings and/ or directorships in the Company).

The acquisition of the IP rights does not have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

