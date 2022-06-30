Lenovo™ ushers in the reopening of offices in Hong Kong with new workspace collaboration and facility management tools

Equips businesses to build the workplace of the future and improve the flexible working experience for employees with smarter workspace solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2022 – As Hong Kong eases pandemic restrictions, paving the way for offices to reopen, LenovoTM today announced the launch of its Workplace Solutions portfolio designed to give organizations the confidence to welcome their employees back. With solutions like simplified workspace booking, utilization analytics and smart facilities management coupled with professional services, businesses can provide employees with enhanced flexible working options offering the benefits of both in-office interactions and remote work.

“Given that employees’ expectations of the workplace have changed, companies recognize that reopening the office does not mean reverting to the pre-COVID status quo. Employees want the flexibility to log in easily anytime, anywhere, and focus on the work that matters without having to wrangle with tech issues. The Lenovo Workplace Solutions offering is built to help companies provide a compelling employee experience that drives productivity and attracts talent. This includes tools that enhance communications and create efficiencies by reducing administrative workloads, are secure by design and powered by extensive support services,” Daniel Fields, Executive Director, Services Business of Lenovo Asia Pacific said.

Companies are increasingly turning to technology to manage the complex needs of a hybrid workforce. This is corroborated by Lenovo’s recent global study of CIOs, which reveals that CIOs are managing areas beyond their traditional purview, like HR and talent acquisition (39%). Tasked with these additional responsibilities, CIOs need cohesive technology solutions and services that will free up their time from the maintenance and upkeep of IT. This enables them to focus on more strategic imperatives such as building an attractive workplace in view of an increasingly hybrid workforce, by provisioning innovative consumer-grade applications that employees want, fast across remote desktops.

The Lenovo Workplace Solutions portfolio helps businesses and CIOs adapt to the hybrid work era with several smart workspace solutions, including:

Workspace Booking: Scheduling software offering real-time visibility on workspace occupancy enabling employers to manage capacity better, helps employees book facilities quickly to save time, and improves contact tracing with automated post-event reporting

All solutions include 24/7 remote health monitoring, access to experts and technicians across Lenovo’s global network, and field service repairs. This enables large companies with a global footprint to configure solutions based on their needs and scale across functions and locations quickly and consistently.

To learn more, visit: https://techtoday.lenovo.com/hk/en/solutions/workplace-solutions

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #159 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub

