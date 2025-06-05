Bechtel Secures Major Role in Riyadh’s Airport Expansion

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bechtel Corporation has been appointed as the delivery partner for three new terminals at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, marking a significant advancement in one of the world’s most ambitious aviation infrastructure projects.

The agreement, formalised during a high-profile visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, entrusts the U.S.-based engineering firm with managing the development of a terminal for commercial airlines, Terminal 6 for low-cost carriers, and a private aviation terminal complete with hangars. This collaboration underscores the strengthening infrastructure ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

KSIA is poised to become the world’s largest airport upon completion, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying the nation’s economy and enhancing global connectivity. The airport is designed to handle an anticipated capacity of 185 million passengers and 3.5 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2050. It will feature six parallel runways and encompass an area of 57 square kilometres, integrating advanced sustainable practices to achieve LEED Platinum certification across all terminals.

Darren Mort, President of Bechtel’s Infrastructure Business, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “The King Salman International Airport is a landmark project that will reshape Riyadh and enhance the lives and communities it serves.” He highlighted Bechtel’s extensive experience in delivering complex airport projects globally, including Hamad International Airport in Qatar, Dubai International Airport in the UAE, and London City Airport in the UK.

Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of the King Salman International Airport Development Company, emphasized the project’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. He noted that the selection of Bechtel as the delivery partner reflects the project’s dedication to elevating aviation infrastructure standards through collaboration with a company possessing over 120 years of global experience.

The new terminals are expected to replace existing facilities at King Khalid International Airport, enhancing Riyadh’s status as a global hub for transportation, tourism, and trade. The development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader goals of economic diversification and infrastructure modernization.

Bechtel’s role in the KSIA project builds upon its longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia, where it has completed over 300 projects, including the recently inaugurated Riyadh Metro. The company’s involvement in KSIA signifies a continued commitment to supporting the kingdom’s transformative infrastructure initiatives.