logo
HomeIndia PoliticsBihar quota bill likely to be moved today
India Politics
0 likes

Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today

nitish kumar bihar caste census 2023 10 c25bb22882076f9685dca427d8802a8c 16x9 1

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is likely to bring a bill proposing an additional reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), in government jobs and educational institutions. The bill is likely to be placed before the House on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke in favour of increasing reservation while presenting the results of the Bihar caste survey report in the Assembly and Council this week.

At a special meeting held on Tuesday evening, the Bihar cabinet approved a proposal to increase the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions from the existing 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

The Bihar Quota Bill proposes to increase the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions from the existing 60 per cent (including 10 per cent for economically weaker sections among the upper castes) to 75 per cent.

The reservation bill provisions for an 18 per cent quota for other backward classes (OBCs), 25 per cent for extremely backward classes (EBCs), 20 per cent for scheduled castes (SCs) and 2 per cent for scheduled tribes (STs).

As per the contents of the bill, the quota for EWS will remain at the existing 10 per cent.

Nitish Kumar also said that his government is planning to assist Rs 2 lakh each to these 94 lakh families for taking up some form of economically productive work

According to the caste survey report tabled in the assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, OBCs (27.13 per cent) and the extremely backward classes sub-group (36 per cent) accounted for a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total of 13.07 crore, while SCs and STs together were slightly over 21 per cent.

The report further revealed state is home to about 2.97 crore families out of which more than 94 lakh (34.13 per cent) live on an income of Rs 6,000 or less a month, which translates to Rs 200 a day or less a month.

With inputs from News18

The post Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
HPCL Lays Out Rs 75,000-Crore Capex Plan For Five Years // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // Adani’s Colombo Port Terminal To Get $553 Million Funding From US DFI // Nitish Trumps RSS, Modi With Caste-Based Socio-Economic Report // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms // MariBank rewards Shopee Shoppers with 30% Shopee Cashback vouchers this shopping season // October CPI Inflation Seen At 5-Month Low Of 4.8 Per Cent // Sony’s A9 III Uses a Global Shutter to Grant it the Title of Fastest Full-frame Camera // CPSE Dividends To Centre To Exceed Budget Estimate By Rs 20,000-Crore In FY24 // Arbitrary Powers Of The State Governors Must Be Ended // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // WeWork’s collapse has lessons for investors // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Functions Without Code Of Conduct For Members // Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore // Remembering D N Ghosh, The Architect Of Bank Nationalisation In 1969 // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] //