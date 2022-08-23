Bihar row after minister enters non-Hindus prohibited temple

A political row erupted in Bihar on Monday after State Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri entered the Vishnupad temple in Gaya where the entry of Non-Hindus was prohibited. In a photo that is going viral on social media, Mansuri could be seen with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the temple.

Mansuri, who holds the portfolio of Information and Technology in the Bihar government, is seen standing beside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the garbh griha.

The move has created controversy as a section of people has criticised the minister’s entry saying it hurt their religious sentiments.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the temple along with Muslim minister Mansuri which is against our law. It is clearly written that a non-Muslim is not allowed inside the temple premises. Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. He should apologise to everyone, further action will be after meeting with temple committees,” Vishnupad temple secretary Gajadhar Lal Pathak said.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said that Mansuri should immediately resign for violating the rules of a holy structure. “Nitish Kumar has committed a sin by allowing a Muslim to enter the temple,” he added.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha said he was shocked to see Nitish Kumar taking the minister inside Vishnupad Mandir of Gaya and added that he will take the matter to court.

Extremely shocked to see CM of Bihar @NitishKumar taking Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri inside Vishnupad Mandir of Gaya, Bihar where only Hindus are allowed. I’ll take this matter to court. pic.twitter.com/DMeIe58VYJ — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 22, 2022

Mansuri, in his defense said, “It is just a coincidence that I entered the sanctum sanctorum of Vishnupad temple with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

The controversy comes weeks after CM Nitish Kumar broke away from the NDA alliance and formed government with the support of the Grand Alliance.

With inputs from News18