iZeno becomes the first APAC Partner to achieve Atlassian ITSM specialisation

Singapore – Media OutReach – 23 August 2022 – iZeno , a Logicalis Company, has become the first official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM in the Asia Pacific. A validation of the Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

“iZeno is always adding value for our clients and accelerating their digital transformation journey. Our strategic partnership with Atlassian across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines and our industry-leading capabilities has enabled us to become a leader in the ITSM space. This milestone aligns with our strategy to empower our customers to migrate to the cloud and integrates with our DevSecOps and App Modernisation capabilities,” said Jason Lin, Managing Director, iZeno.

“Atlassian would like to recognize iZeno for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven successful at implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian’s Head of Global Channel.

“The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners’ effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer’s experience and success.”

iZeno is the first company in APAC to achieve the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5, 2022.

Read about how iZeno works with SpaceDC to streamline their processes https://www.izeno.com/case-study/spacedc-enhances-business-processes/



