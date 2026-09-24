Bitcoin rally approaches $15.7 billion options expiry

Bitcoin traders are bracing for a major derivatives reset on Friday, when about $15.7 billion of options tied to the cryptocurrency are due to expire on Deribit, putting the durability of this week’s rally under scrutiny.

The September 25 quarterly expiry is the largest concentration of Bitcoin options on the exchange, with open interest equivalent to roughly 179,000 to 183,000 Bitcoin depending on the market snapshot. Deribit data collected this week put the notional value near $15.7 billion, while calls substantially outnumbered puts.

The options book is tilted towards higher prices. Calls accounted for about $9.2 billion of open interest and puts about $6.5 billion in one Wednesday snapshot, producing a put-to-call ratio near 0.71. Deribit chief executive Luuk Strijers separately put the ratio at 0.69 and described the September contract as call-heavy, reflecting positions built during expectations for further gains.

Bitcoin was trading around $84,000 early on Thursday, after surging above $86,000 earlier in the week to its highest level since January. The move extended a rebound that accelerated after the cryptocurrency pushed through the $80,000 area, drawing renewed attention to whether spot demand can sustain prices once expiry-related hedging is removed.

Friday’s contracts settle at 08:00 UTC. Deribit determines the delivery price from a time-weighted average of its Bitcoin index during the final 30 minutes before settlement, rather than from a single last-traded price. Options finishing in the money are exercised automatically, while those out of the money expire without value.

Quarterly expiries typically carry more open interest than daily or weekly contracts because longer-dated institutional and structured positions regularly accumulate around those maturities.

The scale of the event matters because the September contracts represent roughly 37 per cent of all Bitcoin options open interest on Deribit. A large block of positions and related dealer hedges will therefore disappear at the same time, potentially changing short-term trading flows even if the settlement itself does not produce a sharp price move.

Positioning remains concentrated around several widely watched strikes. Data on Wednesday showed the heaviest combined interest around $70,000, while substantial call positions were also clustered at $90,000 and $100,000. Estimates of the so-called maximum-pain level, where the greatest value of options would expire worthless, ranged around $76,000 to $77,000 as market prices and open interest shifted.

That level is well below Bitcoin’s market price, meaning a large share of call contracts are already profitable before expiry. Strijers estimated that 55 per cent of call open interest was in the money, while most puts were out of the money. The configuration has left traders watching whether dealers unwind hedges in a way that adds volatility after settlement.

The expiry follows a sharp improvement in risk appetite for digital assets. Bitcoin climbed more than 30 per cent from its August lows and gained strongly this week despite higher US interest rates, while demand for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and purchases by large corporate holders helped underpin the advance.

US-listed spot Bitcoin funds attracted hundreds of millions of dollars late last week, while Strategy, the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency, disclosed another purchase of 950 Bitcoin for about $75.7 million. Those flows have been cited by market participants as evidence that the rebound has involved more than derivatives positioning alone.

Still, options data do not provide a directional forecast. Open interest shows the notional size of outstanding contracts but does not reveal whether individual holders are net bullish or bearish, whether positions are hedged elsewhere, or whether contracts form part of spreads designed to offset one another.

Implied volatility has also remained relatively subdued. Deribit-linked market data on Thursday put Bitcoin’s 30-day implied volatility near 36 per cent, suggesting traders were not pricing an exceptionally large near-term move despite the size of the quarterly settlement.