Morgan Stanley addresses fallout from leaked deal list

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Morgan Stanley has moved to contain the fallout from an accidental disclosure of a confidential investment-banking deal list, with regulators and market participants assessing the implications of the breach.

The document, sent by email from Hong Kong on Tuesday, contained details of more than 100 transactions the bank was pitching, monitoring or discussing across Asia and some other regions. It included prospective initial public offerings, private-equity arrangements, pension-fund involvement and projects that had been put on hold.

Morgan Stanley said it had acted promptly after discovering the error and was continuing to engage with relevant parties. The bank said it takes client confidentiality extremely seriously.

The disclosure has drawn attention from regulators in Hong Kong and elsewhere, while rival bankers have examined whether the release could affect competitive positioning on transactions named in the document. The precise regulatory response remained unclear on Thursday, and no enforcement action had been announced.

People familiar with the matter said the email was sent to some clients by Mohamed Atmani, Morgan Stanley’s Asia-Pacific head of financial sponsors in investment banking. The message was later recalled, and recipients were asked not to open the attachment, but copies had already circulated within the financial sector.

A blurred version also appeared on Instagram, widening exposure beyond the original distribution. The document covered potential deals involving companies in Greater China, South Korea, India, Australia and South Asia, while also referring to activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The leak is sensitive because investment banks routinely receive non-public information about planned share sales, acquisitions, fundraising exercises and strategic reviews. Premature disclosure can create complications for issuers and investors if transaction details reach the market before formal announcements or regulatory filings.

Some of the material was described as price-sensitive, raising questions over how widely it was viewed and whether any securities connected to the listed transactions traded after the email was sent. There was no public evidence on Thursday that improper trading had occurred, and no regulator had announced such a finding.

The incident also poses a client-management challenge for Morgan Stanley, which has built a strong franchise in Asian equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. The bank has been among the leading advisers and underwriters in Hong Kong, where confidentiality around prospective listings and block trades is closely guarded.

Advisers said the immediate response to an accidental disclosure typically involves identifying recipients, limiting further circulation where possible, notifying affected clients and determining whether regulators must be informed. Firms may also review internal controls governing distribution lists, document labelling and the use of confidential attachments.

Morgan Stanley has not publicly detailed how many clients received the email, how many transactions on the list were active, or whether every company and investor named in it had been contacted. It has also not disclosed whether the employee involved remains in the same role.

The episode comes as investment banks compete aggressively for mandates across Asia, where the recovery in equity issuance and mergers has increased the value of information about potential pipelines. Confidential knowledge of an issuer’s timetable, valuation expectations or choice of advisers can influence how rival banks approach companies and investors.

The accidental circulation may therefore create commercial complications even where no market-abuse issue arises. Rival institutions can gain clues about which sectors, sponsors and issuers Morgan Stanley is pursuing, while clients may reassess how sensitive information is shared with advisers.

The bank’s internal review is expected to examine how the client-facing version of the material was confused with the internal document. The intended presentation reportedly contained broad private-equity market updates and transaction information suitable for external distribution, while the attached internal version carried additional confidential detail.