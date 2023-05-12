logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘RSS phobia’
India
0 likes
6 seen
0 Comments

BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘RSS phobia’

Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling the BJP and the RSS “fascist”, saying the Congress leader has an “RSS phobia” and that is why he makes such statements.

He said whenever there is any calamity, RSS workers are ready to help.

“The Congress has a phobia of the RSS, so its leaders keep making baseless allegations against the RSS,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Sangh workers always play their role in society with devotion like a soldier without any discrimination while the Congress is nothing more than a scattered organisation dedicated to one family,” he said.

Honouring terrorists and cursing patriots is the reason for the Congress’ downfall, he said.

Joshi said the chief minister should introspect because his party MLAs accuse him of being a “fascist”.

“He calls himself Gandhi of Mewar but his entire five years were spent in the fight for the chair. He is afraid of his defeat in the 2023 elections, therefore Gehlot is saying anything to get noticed by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘RSS phobia’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release