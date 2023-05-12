Kejriwal govt axes secretary within hours of SC verdict

The Kejriwal government has appointed 1995 batch IAS officer Anil Kumar Singh, who has previously served as Delhi Jal Board CEO, as the new Services Secretary.

Before the apex court verdict, the Services Department was under the control of the Lieutenant Governor.

After a big win in the top court in the Delhi-Centre services case, Kejriwal addressed a press briefing where he said the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold as his hands were earlier tied. He also warned that many government employees and officers will be transferred for “obstructing” the work of the people.

Thanking the people of Delhi for their support, he said, “My hands were tied and I was thrown in the water to swim. But we managed to stay afloat. Despite all obstacles, we did good work in Delhi. We gave a model of education to the country. The work will happen at 10 times speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country,” he said, adding that his government will “work to prepare a lean, thin, responsive and compassionate government”.

He added, “Many government employees and officers will be transferred. Because of the earlier administration, Jal Board payment was stopped and hindrance was made in establishing Mohalla clinics.”

The AAP leader also said he will also meet LG VK Saxena to seek his blessings and support.

In a unanimous verdict, the SC ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police, and land.

Asserting that an elected government needs to have control over the administration, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said Delhi has “sui generis (unique) character” and refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Delhi government has no power over the issue of services.

With inputs from News18