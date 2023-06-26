CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Sky High Brunch Returns: Free-Flow Alcohol & Food Meets Endless Party Fun

CELAVI Sky High Brunch 15 July

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – Raise a toast to the comeback of Singapore’s most luxurious midday rendezvous, Sky High Brunch at CÉ LA VI Singapore on 15th July, Saturday. From 12pm to 4pm, sip on 4-hours of free-flow alcohol like champagne, beers, wines or spirits and dance to the beats by DJs, Ramesh and Stephen Day. With experienced MC, SWTLKR livening up the mood along with the percussions by Rahman, you can expect an exhilarating time at Sky High Brunch. Be thoroughly spoiled by a buffet of innovative contemporary Asian cuisines concocted by CÉ LA VI’s executive chef, Chef Maksym Chukanov, all while steeping in the views of Singapore’s pristine skyline.

Ultimate Gastro-Journey with Bottomless Libations

As an integral part of the Sky High Brunch experience at the SkyBar, CÉ LA VI is proud to present an extravagant selection of free-flow beverages. Delight in the luxurious bubbles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut as you immerse in the atmosphere of celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taste the rich, balanced flavours of selected wines and beers that offer a refreshing respite from the heat. Further heightening the sensory experience is an assembly of expertly-crafted cocktails, for something stronger, try the range of spirits available.

Complete your brunch gastro-journey by indulging in the sheer finery of CÉ LA VI’s culinary offerings from the Restaurant. Unleash your palate to an extensive array of delicacies at the Sky High Brunch.

Dive into a sea of fresh, tantalising seafood including the Prawns, Mussels, and sublime Hokkaido Scallops. CÉ LA VI’s dedicated Seafood Buffet guarantees a delectable voyage beneath the waves.

For the Canapes, take a bite of earth-conscious Impossible Meatball or let the Salmon Tartare Cone and Beef Pastrami Sandwiches tingle your taste buds with their immaculate blend of textures and flavours.

Indulge in CÉ LA VI’s finely-curated Cold Dishes selection featuring the delicate Avocado Roll, the crispy Prawn Tempura Roll, and the flavoursome Tuna Roll. Also, delight in Gem Lettuce Salad dressed with zesty Yuzu, and sample the Chilled Ramen Noodles accompanied by a burst of flavours from Wasabi Mayo.

CÉ LA VI’s hot dishes section showcases a variety of culturally-infused delights. Bite into the tender Short Rib Bossam and succulent Chicken Katsu draped in rich Japanese Curry. Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy the Snapper dressed with Tom Yum Sauce and the Grilled Salmon lavished with a zingy Vietnamese Dressing. Visit CÉ LA VI’s live satay station where the succulent Chicken and Beef Satay never fails to please.

No feast is complete without the perfect sides. Snack on the smoky Padron Pepper, tender Broccolini in savoury Hoisin Sauce, creamy Miso Mashed Potato, and the fragrant Coconut Rice, each bringing a unique twist to your meal.

And of course, end your brunch with CÉ LA VI on a sweet note. The dessert offerings at Sky High Brunch range from the rich Chocolate Miso Tart and the exotic Balinese Chocolate Mousse Cake to the tangy Lemon Meringue Tart and the Thai Basil Passionfruit Pâte de Fruit. Lastly, a fresh Fruits Selection serves as a vibrant close to a brunch like no other.

Exclusive Invite Awaits

Embrace the rhythm of the city and let the night unfold after your Sky High Brunch fiesta. Soak up the atmosphere buzzing with vibrant energy as DJ Sivanesh takes over the decks at CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Club Lounge. From 4pm till late, prepare to be swept up in a whirlwind of dynamic beats and high-spirited revelry with no charge required. Get your tickets to Sky High Brunch now for a full day of unforgettable fun.

Date: 15th July, Saturday

Time: 12PM to 4PM SGT

Location: CÉ LA VI Singapore – Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3 Singapore

Ticket Price: $208.00