CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Sky High Brunch Returns: Free-Flow Alcohol & Food Meets Endless Party Fun

Ultimate Gastro-Journey with Bottomless Libations
As an integral part of the Sky High Brunch experience at the SkyBar, CÉ LA VI is proud to present an extravagant selection of free-flow beverages. Delight in the luxurious bubbles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut as you immerse in the atmosphere of celebration.
Taste the rich, balanced flavours of selected wines and beers that offer a refreshing respite from the heat. Further heightening the sensory experience is an assembly of expertly-crafted cocktails, for something stronger, try the range of spirits available.
Complete your brunch gastro-journey by indulging in the sheer finery of CÉ LA VI’s culinary offerings from the Restaurant. Unleash your palate to an extensive array of delicacies at the Sky High Brunch.
Dive into a sea of fresh, tantalising seafood including the Prawns, Mussels, and sublime Hokkaido Scallops. CÉ LA VI’s dedicated Seafood Buffet guarantees a delectable voyage beneath the waves.
For the Canapes, take a bite of earth-conscious Impossible Meatball or let the Salmon Tartare Cone and Beef Pastrami Sandwiches tingle your taste buds with their immaculate blend of textures and flavours.
Indulge in CÉ LA VI’s finely-curated Cold Dishes selection featuring the delicate Avocado Roll, the crispy Prawn Tempura Roll, and the flavoursome Tuna Roll. Also, delight in Gem Lettuce Salad dressed with zesty Yuzu, and sample the Chilled Ramen Noodles accompanied by a burst of flavours from Wasabi Mayo.
CÉ LA VI’s hot dishes section showcases a variety of culturally-infused delights. Bite into the tender Short Rib Bossam and succulent Chicken Katsu draped in rich Japanese Curry. Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy the Snapper dressed with Tom Yum Sauce and the Grilled Salmon lavished with a zingy Vietnamese Dressing. Visit CÉ LA VI’s live satay station where the succulent Chicken and Beef Satay never fails to please.
No feast is complete without the perfect sides. Snack on the smoky Padron Pepper, tender Broccolini in savoury Hoisin Sauce, creamy Miso Mashed Potato, and the fragrant Coconut Rice, each bringing a unique twist to your meal.
And of course, end your brunch with CÉ LA VI on a sweet note. The dessert offerings at Sky High Brunch range from the rich Chocolate Miso Tart and the exotic Balinese Chocolate Mousse Cake to the tangy Lemon Meringue Tart and the Thai Basil Passionfruit Pâte de Fruit. Lastly, a fresh Fruits Selection serves as a vibrant close to a brunch like no other.
Exclusive Invite Awaits
Embrace the rhythm of the city and let the night unfold after your Sky High Brunch fiesta. Soak up the atmosphere buzzing with vibrant energy as DJ Sivanesh takes over the decks at CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Club Lounge. From 4pm till late, prepare to be swept up in a whirlwind of dynamic beats and high-spirited revelry with no charge required. Get your tickets to Sky High Brunch now for a full day of unforgettable fun.
Date: 15th July, Saturday
Time: 12PM to 4PM SGT
Location: CÉ LA VI Singapore – Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3 Singapore
Ticket Price: $208.00
About CÉ LA VI Singapore
CÉ LA VI is an interpretation of the popular French saying, “This is Life”. CÉ LA VI’s mission is simple: the pursuit of pleasure, passion and play in a spectacular setting. Born in Southeast Asia, CÉ LA VI pays homage to the region’s creative legacy and cultural landmarks, welcoming guests to an immersive and sensual dining experience. The brand’s global footprint and red umbrellas span across cities like Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Dubai.
