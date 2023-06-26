New Convention Wins and Strong Line-up Reaffirms Hong Kong’s Leading Edges Across Multiple Sectors

Mr Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of HKTB, said, “The growing demand is providing a welcome stimulus for Hong Kong’s economy. Thanks to Hong Kong’s leading status across various industries and tremendous opportunities brought by the Greater Bay Area (GBA), we are delighted that Hong Kong further strengthens its status as the World’s Meeting Place and remains a top choice among convention organisers.”

Convention wins reinforce Hong Kong as I&T hub

One of this year’s major wins is the EDGE Global AI & Web3 Investment Summit 2023 under the I&T sector. The inaugural edition of this event will be hosted in September 2023 in Hong Kong, and is expected to bring in 10,000 visitors. This major win followed the city’s recent hosting of a number of Web3 events, including FOMO Asia Genesis Conference and WOW Summit 2023, which marked its entry to Asia Pacific.

Mr Ander Tsui, organiser of EDGE Global AI & Web3 Investment Summit 2023, Co-Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Association, Chairman of EDGE Summit Committee and Founder of VertexLabs said, “Hong Kong is simply a world-class stage for Web3 and artificial intelligence events and beyond. Not only does it draw global venture capitals, investment institutions, and enthusiasts from across the globe, but it also serves as the perfect gateway to the dynamic GBA. We look forward to seeing our high-octane event debut in Hong Kong.”

Another major win – the Insurtech Insights Asia 2023 Conference, which will take place in December 2023 with an expected attendance of 3,000 – highlights the city’s strong fundamentals, international business connections, as well as government support in the insurance, insurtech and I&T sectors.

Mr Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO Insurtech Insights and Mr Hung W. Wong, President Asia, Insurtech Insights said, “We are thrilled to be building the largest pan-Asia insurance and insurtech conference in Hong Kong to gather insurance executives, entrepreneurs, and investors by providing knowledge, inspiration and network. We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support from the Hong Kong governmental organisations.”

Strong convention line-up in 2023

This year, the city is already recording an exciting calendar of conventions, in which the medical sector has taken the lion’s share, including the 44th Asia Pacific Dental Congress 2023 in June and the 16th Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society Scientific Session, in conjunction with CardioRhythm, in September 2023.

Dr Nelson Wong, Hong Kong Convention Ambassador, President of the Asia Pacific Dental Federation and President of the Hong Kong Dental Association said, “The 44th Asia Pacific Dental Congress 2023 was a great success with the dedicated support from the HKTB. We are proud to play a part and strive for excellence in making Hong Kong a premier destination for international dental congresses.” See also Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies said, “The 44th Asia Pacific Dental Congress 2023 was a great success with the dedicated support from the HKTB. We are proud to play a part and strive for excellence in making Hong Kong a premier destination for international dental congresses.”

ADVERTISEMENT The 44th Asia Pacific Dental Congress 2023 successfully attracted over 5,000 dentists and dental industry related participants from local and around the world. Hong Kong Convention Ambassador programme expands to Mainland China

Leveraging the extensive network and influential power of the business leaders in Hong Kong, the HKTB introduced the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme back in 2020. Since then, industry leaders have led some 40 events to Hong Kong. This year the HKTB appointed 140 industry leaders from Hong Kong and Mainland China, which marks the HKCA programme expansion to Mainland China for the very first time.

Mr Kenneth Wong said “The formulation of the ambassador programme gives Hong Kong an edge in securing world-class conventions. We are very grateful for the support from local leaders, as well as our mainland counterparts. With close collaboration, we can showcase Hong Kong’s unique role as a super-connector and a MICE hub of the GBA to capture boundless opportunities for business events.”

With HKTB’s continuous strategic bidding efforts and the well-developed and growing alliance of HKCA, Hong Kong is set to attract more world-class conventions, making it the first choice as the place to meet.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has applauded the city’s convention business following a raft of new convention wins in 2023. I&T, medical, financial services, and education planning professionals have all chosen Hong Kong, solidifying the city’s position as a preferred destination for academic exchanges and industry advancement.

Hashtag: #HongKong #Convention #Technology #Web3 #AI #Medical

https://www.linkedin.com/company/meetings-&-exhibitions-hong-kong/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.