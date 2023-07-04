logo
Just in:
KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation’s first offline event in Vietnam // COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // 34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain // BJP Has An Uphill Task In Strengthening NDA In Uttar Pradesh // Maan exposes Cong ‘refuge’ to gangster Mukhtar Ansari // NCP disqualification move after Ajit Pawar switch // NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // UAE Cabinet approves national energy and hydrogen strategies, establishes UAE Ministry of Investment // PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 // EC launches portal for financial reporting by political parties // De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // Opposition says BJP’s ‘washing machine’ in action // VERTU Unveils Global Duty-Free Store Strategy with new opening in SANYA // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls // Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition at 18th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaChange in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls
India
0 likes
36 seen
0 Comments

Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls

bjp working hard to retain present lok sabha seats in uttar pradesh

With the Lok Sabha elections just a little less than a year away, the BJP is planning a rejig in the Punjab unit, with a change in top leadership on the horizon.

According to sources within the party, incumbent state unit chief Ashwani Sharma could be replaced, and among the frontrunners for his position is former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jakhar declined to comment on the matter, stating that he has not yet received any official confirmation. Sharma, on the other hand, dismissed reports of his resignation. In a tweet, he stated that he has not resigned, as it is not in the BJP’s culture to step down from positions.

The BJP had decided to contest the last assembly elections independently after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), ended their alliance over the farm laws. With the party failing to achieve an impressive performance, demands for a rejig and change in leadership within the unit were raised. Over the past year, the party’s senior leadership has expressed the need to expand its base in the state by introducing new faces.

“For many years, the party has functioned as a junior ally, contesting only 23 assembly seats in Punjab, but now is the time to aim for a bigger presence,” a leader said.

The party is eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has already pushed its top leaders to oversee the functioning of the party in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Last year, the party appointed three union ministers to oversee the work in nine Lok Sabha constituencies as well. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat was assigned the responsibilities for three constituencies, including Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda seats. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Arjun Meghwal was tasked with overseeing the work in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Gurdaspur seats, while Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was assigned to deal with Patiala, Sangrur, and Ludhiana constituencies.

These leaders have been extensively touring the constituencies consistently for the last year. In addition to them, two other union leaders, Hardeep Singh Puri, who recently visited Bathinda, and Minakshi Lekhi, who visited Gurdaspur, have also been pitching in. Gajendra Shekhawat concluded his two-day visit to the Anandpur Sahib constituency today.

With inputs from News18

The post Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Just in:
De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // BJP Has An Uphill Task In Strengthening NDA In Uttar Pradesh // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // NCP disqualification move after Ajit Pawar switch // UAE Cabinet approves national energy and hydrogen strategies, establishes UAE Ministry of Investment // PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes // Opposition says BJP’s ‘washing machine’ in action // FIRE Fit Blazes A Trail Across UAE Fitness Scene // NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility // Electronics, Defence Production Will Strongly Push India’s Economic Growth // Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court // Cong wait and watch on UCC gives BJP a stick to attack // VERTU Unveils Global Duty-Free Store Strategy with new opening in SANYA // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls // The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia //