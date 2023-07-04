logo
Just in:
UAE Cabinet approves national energy and hydrogen strategies, establishes UAE Ministry of Investment // Opposition says BJP’s ‘washing machine’ in action // VERTU Unveils Global Duty-Free Store Strategy with new opening in SANYA // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // EC launches portal for financial reporting by political parties // COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President // De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds // Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia // Electronics, Defence Production Will Strongly Push India’s Economic Growth // NCP disqualification move after Ajit Pawar switch // Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court // PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes // 34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain // KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation’s first offline event in Vietnam // NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // Trend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaMaan exposes Cong ‘refuge’ to gangster Mukhtar Ansari
India
0 likes
32 seen
0 Comments

Maan exposes Cong ‘refuge’ to gangster Mukhtar Ansari

1han3n18 bhagwant mann 625x300 19 June 23

The political controversy over allegations of providing “refuge” to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a Punjab jail by the previous government escalated on Monday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a fresh salvo at former Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, revealing a confidential letter, while the Congress leader threatened to take legal action against the former.

Levelling further allegations against the previous Congress government for being lenient towards dreaded gangster Ansari during his time in Ropar jail, the Chief Minister released a letter written by Randhawa. The letter, dated April 1, 2021, addressed to former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, stated: “I want to clarify that I do not know why this dreaded gangster wanted in many cases in Uttar Pradesh is lodged in a Punjab jail. You very well know my personal opinion against the criminals and gangsters. I have infact received many threats from gangsters and criminals because of which you provided me with a bullet proof vehicle and adequate security cover”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the Ansari issue was picking heat in the political circles of the state. “Media is also raising the question over his stay at Ropar jail. I am unable to give a satisfactory reply to the questions about government intentions which are being raised repeatedly in the media. I am incharge of the jails department, however, we have no power over getting anyone inside our sending anyone outside the jail.”

He told the former CM that “You hold the portfolio of Home Affairs so kindly clarify on the issue so that we are able to save embarrassment to our party”.

The letter also revealed that previous meetings had taken place regarding the issue. “I and my department officials have met you personally on the issue. The image of our Congress party is also being affected due to Mukhtar Ansari issue. I faced embarrassment at hands of media while I was touring Uttar Pradesh recently. Kindly clarify. I assure you that incase any official of my department is associated with the development, we will not spare him”, it read.

On the other hand, Randhawa, while refuting the charges, has claimed he would file a defamation case against Mann, accusing him of engaging in character assassination. Randhawa criticised the AAP leader for accusing him of providing favours to Ansari.

Mann announced that he would recover the sum of Rs 55 lakh, which was allegedly spent on Ansari’s cosy stay in Rupnagar jail during the previous Congress government in the state, from former chief minister Amarinder Singh and then jail minister Randhawa. Mann stated that if Singh, who is now a BJP leader, and Randhawa, a Congress MLA, fail to repay the amount, their pensions and other benefits would be discontinued.

With inputs from News18

The post Maan exposes Cong ‘refuge’ to gangster Mukhtar Ansari first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Just in:
PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes // Sharad Pawar Emerging As Potential Threat Has Unnerved Modi-Led BJP // NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility // Prime Minister Seems Determined To Get UCC Bill Passed In Parliament Before 2024 Polls // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // Cong wait and watch on UCC gives BJP a stick to attack // UAE Cabinet approves national energy and hydrogen strategies, establishes UAE Ministry of Investment // Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition at 18th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia // Johannesburg Prepares for Highly Anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 // COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President // The wait is over: marking BTS’ 10th anniversary opens in Thailand in August, first in SouthEast Asia // Bureaucrats ‘overturning’ Delhi CM’s decisions // Maan exposes Cong ‘refuge’ to gangster Mukhtar Ansari // Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court // Citi ULTIMA Partners the MICHELIN Guide Singapore for a Second Year Running to Offer Premium Dining Experiences to its Cardmembers // The First Real World Asset Product stUSDT Launches on the TRON Blockchain // NCP disqualification move after Ajit Pawar switch // 34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain // Change in top leadership of Punjab BJP ahead of polls // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision //