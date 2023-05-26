logo
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // NDA slams Opposition boycott of New Parliament opening // BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia's Healthcare Ecosystem // Adhir Ranjan defends 'Pagla Modi' remark over Rs 2K note // Kerala LDF Govt Makes Big Developmental Strides // 52 Years After Army Massacre Of Bengalees, Pakistan Yet To Apologise // Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Cape Cobra Under Pilot's Seat Is Not Uncommon // Sitharaman appeals to Opposition to rethink on boycott // Karnataka MLAs take oath in the name of their leaders // Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products // Prasad attributes boycott to intolerance towards Modi // BingX launches Layman User Guides for Airdrops of Up and Coming Layer Zero Projects // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia's Next Financial Hub // Indira Gandhi inaugurated parliament annexe in '75 // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia's Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale //
Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis
India
Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis

qg5v8umg pm modi in sydney 625x300 23 May 23

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his return from a three-nation tour, the Congress on Thursday said it will stand at the airport for a reception of the prime minister when the government brings back fugitive offenders Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

“We will also accord a grand welcome (to the prime minister), but only on the condition that the other Modis are brought back. We will also stand at the Delhi airport and offer a grand welcome if Lalit Modi or Nirav Modi is brought back to India by the government,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

He was asked to comment on Modi getting a rousing welcome at the airport after his tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Khera, however, cited reports and claimed that soon after Modi landed back home, an Australian university announced a ban on admission for Indian students from five states.

On Modi’s achievements, the Congress leader said even within two hours of his arrival back home, when his jet lag would also not have gone, an Australian university announced that it will not allow Indian students from five states to get admitted.

“Is this the achievement of the prime minister? He would not even have reached home from the airport when this news came in. Whenever the Indian prime minister goes abroad, he represents India. His first and primary responsibility is to safeguard India’s interests even if he gets accolades and holds big programmes for himself.

“What steps have you taken on Australia banning students from five Indian states and when will there be a discussion when the future of Indian students is in danger? This is a very bitter reply in diplomacy when students are banned soon after your landing back,” Khera said. He also said every right-thinking Indian is supporting the wrestlers agitating at Jantar Mantar here.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also gone to the protest site and spent some time with the wrestlers, Khera added.

“So have our other leaders and a lot of concerned citizens are trying to reach out to the wrestlers. The prime minister … is less than four-five kilometres away. Smriti Irani, all these ministers, they live around three to four kilometres from Jantar Mantar. It is unfortunate that not a single minister was seen there.

“We have all witnessed protests. When we were in power, there was a sensitivity in governments during those days. You see not even an iota of sensitivity in this government or anybody in this government. Not even in the sports minister,” the Congress leader said.

With inputs from News18

The post Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis first appeared on IPA Newspack.

