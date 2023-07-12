logo
Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy
India
Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy

enforcement directorate 625x300 1526972931080

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate will be free to arrest any trader with the Centre’s latest amendment in the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and asserted that it would oppose this “anti-trader” policy of the Narendra Modi government.

The Opposition party’s assertion came after the Union Finance Ministry, through a notification, brought in an amendment to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as per which GSTN, which handles the technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax, has been included in the list of entities with which ED will share information.

Reacting to the development, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that with the GST being brought under the PMLA, the ED will be free to arrest any trader.

He said the Congress has been strongly advocating the need to simplify the GST.

“We will oppose this anti-trader policy of the Modi government, as this endangers millions of traders who are at the receiving end of a complicated GST regime,” Khera said in a tweet.

According to the amendment to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, GSTN has been included in the list of entities with which the ED will share information.

With inputs from News18

