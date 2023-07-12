logo
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 11 Jul 2023 // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // General Women’s Union organises discussion on ‘Gender Dimensions of Climate Change and Gender-Responsive Climate Action’ // 5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Paris // AAP alleges central govt snooping on party HQ // NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls // Department of Municipalities and Transport launches ‘Delivery Riders Hub’ Initiative // SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // BJP to launch street protests ahead of Rajasthan polls // Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth’s role in shaping the future // Supreme Court’s Final Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370 Has Special Significance For 2024 // OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service // Allianz ranks top emerging liability trends for professional services firms //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaTMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024
India
0 likes
29 seen
0 Comments

TMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024

mamata banerjee is giving big focus on north bengal districts in rural polls

 

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of rural West Bengal for voting for his party in the three-tier panchayat elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an apparent dig aimed at leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, Banerjee said the campaign of “No Vote to Mamata” has turned into “Now Vote for Mamata”.

“Grateful to the people for converting Oppn’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA.’ With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we’ll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love,” he tweeted.

During the campaigning for panchayat polls, Adhikari raised the ‘No Vote to Mamata’ slogan, urging the people of the state to vote for any party but not the TMC.

Counting was still underway for the elections, the polling for which was held through ballot papers on July 8.

At the gram panchayat level, TMC has so far won 18,606 seats and held a lead in 8,160 seats. The opposition BJP bagged 4,482 seats and was leading in 2,419 seats. The CPI(M) won 1,424 seats and was leading in 922 seats, and its ally Congress won 1,073 seats and was leading in 693 seats.

With inputs from News18

The post TMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024 first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
D&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In Woodlands // Supreme Court’s Final Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370 Has Special Significance For 2024 // SC to hear pleas against scrapping Article 370 on Aug 2 // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // Chouhan promises Rs 10 K monthly for poor housewives // SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 11 Jul 2023 // Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru // Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth’s role in shaping the future // NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls // NetApp and DreamWorks Animation Extend Multi-Year Strategic Alliance // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // Taiwan Stock Exchange set to further attract foreign capital with newly launched ESG InfoHub and Investment InfoHub // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // Prudential launches PRULink Islamic Global Equity Index Fund //