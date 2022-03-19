logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedConsortium to acquire Starzplay Arabia
Featured
0 likes
2 seen
0 Comments

Consortium to acquire Starzplay Arabia

Stock aerial Dubai skyline 173e34e774b medium

Arabian Post Staff

E-Vision, from e& (previously known as Etisalat Group), and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, today announced the signing of a binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake of circa 57% in Starzplay Arabia, a leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) and streaming service provider in the Middle East and North Africa.

The e& led consortium will acquire a controlling stake in Starzplay Arabia based on a post-money valuation of USD 420 million, while also investing E-Vision’s existing stake and secondary investments to join the other existing shareholders, including STARZ and SEQ Investors. STARZ and its parent company Lionsgate will maintain commercial agreements for content licensing to the venture. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain administrative procedures.

Starzplay Arabia  has close to 2 million subscribers across 19 countries, giving E-Vision an opportunity to further strengthen its lead in content aggregation and access the fast growth video DTC streaming business in MENA region. This will enable the launch of new product lines, expand geographic reach and access to advanced technical capabilities. The acquisition provides potential for international expansion, leveraging Starzplay Arabia’s reach across 20 global telcos.

With this joint investment, Starzplay Arabia can leverage media content delivered by both E-Vision and ADQ portfolio companies, further optimising its content acquisition spending. Additionally, Starzplay Arabia will also gain significant scale through immediate access to e&’s vast customer base. Under E-Vision, the company stands to benefit from improved economies of scale and can substantially accelerate deployments across key markets in the region.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 