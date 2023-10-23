logo
Correcting and Replacing: Lighting the Way to the Future: Renowned Brands Unveil Breakthroughs in the World-Renowned Lighting Marketplace
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Correcting and Replacing: Lighting the Way to the Future: Renowned Brands Unveil Breakthroughs in the World-Renowned Lighting Marketplace

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 October 2023 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 25th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 8th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be held on 27-30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and 26-29 October at AsiaWorld-Expo respectively. Under the theme “Light up Every Opportunity”, the twin lighting shows gather more than 3,000 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, presenting buyers with an extensive array of the latest products and solutions.

Debut “Connected Lighting” Zone at the Autumn Lighting Fair

The 25th Autumn Lighting Fair this year introduces the Connected Lighting Zone, highlighting smart and IoT-enabled lighting solutions from more than 20 renowned international companies and brands, including Leedarson, Midea, Snappy, Quectel, as well as members of DALI Alliance and Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association. Highlighted products include:

Smart Linear Strip Light (Shenzhen Dimi Lighting Co Ltd)

The Smart Linear Strip Light boasts a long lifespan of over 50,000 hours and provides 90+ minutes of emergency illumination. Its scenic technology offers a variety of selectable scenes that can be conveniently saved for future use. The Strip Light features a patented Smart Sensor with a plug-in design, enabling daylight sensor control. Furthermore, users can easily manage the lighting through the Tuya app and Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing the overall user experience.

Matter Lights Collection (Leedarson IoT Technology Inc.)

Introducing the Matter-enabled Smart LED Light Bulb with WiFi App Control and Timer Function. Easily manage your lighting, allowing you to turn lights on or off, adjust brightness, set color temperature, and schedule routines from anywhere. The bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, enabling voice control for ultimate convenience. With 16 million colors, 2700K-6500K adjustability, and power equivalent to a 60W halogen while saving 85% on electricity, this RGBW E27 LED light bulb offers versatile illumination for any occasion. Preset scenes and group control options make it easy to create the perfect atmosphere. Enjoy flicker-free, customizable lighting with the Matter-enabled Smart LED Bulb.

One-stop Matter Solution (Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.)

As a leading solution provider in the smart home market, Quectel offers a comprehensive one-stop Matter solution that addresses technical and service challenges for manufacturers across five key aspects: modules, apps, platforms, certifications, and production. By tackling pain points at each of these levels, Quectel’s comprehensive solution accelerates the development and market readiness of Matter-compatible home products for manufacturers. Through the provision of full-chain technical services, Quectel ensures that customers enjoy a more stable, seamless, secure, and multifunctional smart device connectivity experience.

Power Supply for Intelligent Control (Ningbo Snappy Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

The Intelligent Control Series offers a range of advanced dimming options, such as 3-1 dimming and triac dimming. The series is also compatible with various lighting control system, such as DALI 2.0, Zigbee, and Casambi, making it ideal for hotels, home furniture, bedrooms, shopping malls, and office buildings.

Other zones include Hall of Aurora, Residential Lighting, LED Lighting, Smart Lighting & Solutions, Commercial Lighting, and LED Essentials.

Connected Lighting Forum Unveils Industry Trends

The Connected Lighting Forum will be held on 27 to 28 October at HKCEC. The session themed “Unlocking New Realms in Connected Lighting” features Ms. Mona Xiong, a Board Member & Marketing Committee Member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, to discuss how “Matter” revolutionises smart homes and bridging the lighting industry to the connectivity landscape. Experts from leading academia and professional organizations also discuss how habitat lighting, AIoT-enabled human-centric architecture, and smart system integration foster well-being, in the “Smart Lighting for Healthy Living” session.

Outdoor Lighting and Tech Light Expo Spotlights Sustainable Lighting Design

The concurrent Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, will be held from 26 – 29 October at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Exhibits are categorised into zones, including Exterior Lighting Solutions and Systems, Horticultural Lighting, Innobuild, Outdoor Advertising Lighting, Outdoor and Public Lighting as well as Technical and Professional Lighting to facilitate a plethora of business opportunities for buyers and exhibitors alike. The “A Greener Future in Hong Kong: Sustainable Urban Design and Energy Solutions” seminar will also be held.

The fairs will be held in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the “Click2Match”, an online smart business matching platform that will operate from 19 October to 6 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect. In addition, the fairs will introduce the “Scan2Match” which enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favorite exhibitors, browse product information, view e-floor plans, and chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.

Fair websites

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): hktdc.com /hklightingfairae/en

Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/en

