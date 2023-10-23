GPE Launches Virtual Reality Film on Climate Change And Education

WASHINGTON D.C., MAPUTO – Media OutReach – 23 October 2023 – The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) launched today Education in the eye of the storm – a virtual reality film in partnership with UNICEF showcasing the challenges that climate change poses on children’s education in Mozambique.

Education in the eye of the storm invites users to experience how extreme weather events are impacting education and how children and their communities are adapting.

Cyclone Freddy, the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, hit Mozambique twice – on February 24 and March 11, 2023 – causing strong winds combined with heavy rains and wreaking havoc on the lives of hundreds of thousands of families.

“Viewers will experience Cyclone Freddy’s intensity and get a visceral understanding of the challenges faced by the community during this natural disaster,” said Laura Frigenti, GPE’s Chief Executive Officer. “Education is an underestimated but critical pillar of climate action. GPE will continue helping partner countries develop climate-smart education systems,” added Frigenti.

“As the climate crisis intensifies, Mozambique continues to face recurrent cyclones and climate shocks, which are putting children’s ability to learn in serious jeopardy. That’s why UNICEF is working with Government of Mozambique and partners to invest in climate resilient classrooms, which can stand up to the strongest storms and make sure children remain in school – even after disasters strike,” said Maria Luisa Fornara, UNICEF Representative in Mozambique.

Through a 360° immersive experience, users can access videos, photos, interviews and other content to understand the scale of the destruction caused by Cyclone Freddy and its consequences for children’s education.

Keeping children in school through climate-related event starts with building resilient education systems. This includes risk-sensitive planning, climate-resilient infrastructure, and advancing curricula and teacher training on climate and disaster risk reduction.

To fully harness the potential of education for climate action, GPE is working with partners to offer technical support to include climate-risk in countries’ plans, fosters cross-sector coordination and financing for adaptation efforts.

With almost one third of GPE grants supporting climate change response efforts, GPE also launched the Climate Smart Education Systems initiative in partnership with Save the Children and UNESCO, to enhance countries’ capacities to include climate change adaptation and environmental sustainability into education sector plans and budgets.

Access https://educationinthestorm.org/ to view the virtual reality film.

Read the Factsheet: Confronting climate change through education

