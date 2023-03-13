Dachser expands footprint with two new offices in South East Asia

Chiang Mai, Thailand and Da Nang, Vietnam offices are now in service

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – International logistics service provider Dachser today announced the openings of its two new offices in Chiang Mai, Thailand and Da Nang, Vietnam. The new offices further expand the company’s footprint and strengthen its position in the region to serve growing customer demands, especially from the electronics, and fashion and sports industries.

Oliver Cierocki, Managing Director of Dachser Vietnam (right) and our sales professional Duc Pham (left) are dedicated to addressing customers’ needs.

“Dachser in South East Asia has experienced strong growth in the past few years, and we see increasing needs from customers based outside the capital cities. Strategically located in Chiang Mai and Da Nang, the latest openings enable us to provide better support to our customers with technology-driven logistic solutions and expand our market presence,” said Jesper Larsen, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics South East Asia.

Chiang Mai, located in northern Thailand, is home to a number of electronics, fashion and sports, and food companies. With industry expertise, Dachser provides customized solutions with efficient and high-quality services to customers.

“Da Nang is an important traffic hub for the Central Vietnam Region with an international airport and deep sea port. The company’s new office, located in a prime area of Hai Chau District, serves customers spread across eight industrial parks and clusters, covering all major industries in the city,” said Oliver Cierocki, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Vietnam. “We are committed to growing with our customers and meeting their stringent requirements on reliability, efficiency and quality.”

Chiang Mai is Dachser’s fourth location in Thailand in addition to Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Laem Chabang. Da Nang is the company’s third location in Vietnam, besides Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Gateway to the well-established global network

With solid expertise in automotive, electronics and fashion and sports industries, Dachser is dedicated to providing comprehensive logistics solutions with excellent services and well-established global network to customers in Chiang Mai and Da Nang.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,800 employees at 376 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in 2021. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.6 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries.

In Asia Pacific, DACHSER has operations in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas with its Regional Head Office located in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit dachser.hk