Island Shangri-La Launches Themed Room Experiences in the Hotel’s Newly Enhanced Guest Rooms and Suites

Northern Lights experience at Island Shangri-La’s enhanced guest rooms and suites

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – Following on from the introduction of its newly enhanced guest rooms and suites, Island Shangri-La has launched a series of unique themed experiences that are sure to delight guests of all ages.

As well as enjoying a host of upgraded features and amenities, families checking into the newly renovated rooms can choose from four themed experiences—Princess World, Space Travel, Safari Park and Northern Lights—each of which features a captivating set-up that includes an in-room tent, special decorations and an overhead projector, transforming the room into a magical wonderland that kids will be thrilled to explore.

The recent renovation of the rooms and suites was led by renowned French designer Tristan Auer, whose previous projects include the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the Mahanakon Sky Bar in Bangkok and the Cotton House hotel on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean. Drawing inspiration from Hong Kong architecture and culture while deftly blending contemporary Asian and Parisian aesthetics, Auer has succeeded in creating rooms and suites that are as distinctive as they are sophisticated, and which inspire an exalted sense of calm and well-being.

Perfectly reflecting the modern traveller’s desire for luxury and convenience, the generously proportioned rooms and suites include multifunctional in-room pantries, adaptable desk tables and seamlessly integrated technology, all of which help to create a versatile space that is ideal for families. Each room also has a beautifully upholstered, made-to-measure daybed that provides the ideal space for parents and kids to unwind upon while also offering the flexibility to accommodate two additional guests.

Colour palettes, meanwhile, have been chosen to harmonise with the different vistas visible from the windows, with each room “Framing the View” in a way that heightens the interplay between the exterior landscape and the interior decor.

The newly renovated rooms and suites are available from HK$ 4,800+ per night, which includes a complimentary hotel credit of up to HK$ 2,000 (depending on room type) and a free upgrade to a themed experience. Bookings can be made online through the hotel website. For more information or reservations, please contact our Reservations Team via e-mail at [email protected] or call (852) 2820 8333.



Hashtag: #IslandShangriLa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shangri-La

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Shangri-La Circle is a transformation of Shangri-La Group’s award-winning Golden Circle loyalty programme – a new contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless and full of possibilities. Shangri-La Circle offers members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences. Specific details of these new benefits and enhancements can be found here. For more information, please visit Shangri-La.com.

To enroll as a member or stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com, connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or simply download the Shangri-La mobile app here.

For more information, please visit Shangri-La.com.