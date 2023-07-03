De Beers introduces Metamorphosis Chapter Two: a High Jewellery collection that celebrates the transformative power of natural diamonds

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – Spring, summer, autumn, winter: nature’s constant metamorphosis manifests in the rhythmic cycle of the seasons. Flowers bloom, leaves change colour, rivers freeze. A caterpillar emerges from its chrysalis as a majestic butterfly. And rough diamonds formed billions of years ago are transformed into masterfully crafted, astonishingly beautiful jewels.

Metamorphosis by De Beers is a High Jewellery collection dedicated to the transformative power of natural diamonds, with bold designs inspired by nature’s perpetual evolution. In January 2023, the House unveiled Chapter One, with its first set, Prelude. Prelude harmoniously captured the four seasons, introducing, among other pieces, an electrifying ear cuff strung with four titanium chrysalises to symbolise Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. During Paris Couture Week in July 2023, De Beers unveils Chapter Two, which sees four magnificent butterflies arise from these cocoons, each representing a new season. These exquisite creatures spearhead four sets comprising 37 new pieces that, in combination with the nine jewels from Prelude, create a full collection of 46 one-of-a-kind designs.

The Metamorphosis by De Beers collection celebrates the magnetic beauty of raw materials while pushing the boundaries of contemporary design and technical innovation. The four sets of Chapter Two are dedicated to the shifting seasons, with four distinct aesthetics that showcase the House’s exceptional craftsmanship. Spring is represented by the overlapping petals of the King Protea flower native to southern Africa, where many De Beers diamonds are unearthed. The Summer set is inspired by the mesmerising spirals of ammonite fossils, crafted in yellow gold like relics revealed in sand. Autumn’s russet leaves are abstracted into billowing curves of Grand Feu enamel, the first time this expert technique has appeared in a De Beers collection. And the glacial splendour of Winter is echoed in articulated jewels suggestive of the angular fragments formed on frozen lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unique collection champions movement and versatility. In Chapter Two, twenty pieces are transformable, while articulation and en-tremblant settings ensure that every creation comes to life when worn. Modern multi-finger rings, ear cuffs and an avant-garde tiara demonstrate the metamorphosis at the heart of De Beers, from purveyor of the world’s finest diamonds to a daring and creative High Jewellery House.

De Beers is the only luxury House with a direct connection to the source, offering unparalleled access to the Earth’s most beautiful diamonds while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. Metamorphosis Chapter Two showcases remarkable rare diamonds from the De Beers Natural Works of Art collection, including a 2.78 carat Fancy Intense Pinkish Purple cushion-cut diamond, a 7.61 carat Fancy Vivid Yellow cushion-cut diamond, and a pear-shaped white diamond of 8.49 carats. The House juxtaposes these hypnotic treasures of nature with cutting-edge materials such as titanium alongside traditional goldsmithing techniques.

“With Prelude we wanted to tell the story of the start of a magical transformation. In Chapter Two, we continue this poetic ode to the beauty of nature’s constant evolution and welcome four beautiful butterflies. They are an iconic emblem of De Beers and a symbol of our boundless creativity,” says Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers. “I am particularly proud of the daring designs of this chapter: we’ve experimented with bold volumes, graphic motifs and hidden details. Our focus on transformability and versatility reflects the fact that De Beers is a young House: High Jewellery is the epitome of art and craftsmanship, but it should also be wearable and fun.”

Hashtag: #DeBeers #DeBeersHK #naturaldiamonds

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 36 stores globally and ships to 13 markets via debeers.com.

FB: @DeBeers

IG: @debeersofficial

https://www.debeers.hk/