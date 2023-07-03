logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
KlayVie Meetup: Klaytn Foundation’s first offline event in Vietnam

KlayVie Meetup – Shaping the Future of Tech is where builders and developers connect with domestic and international blockchain communities; gather around to explore the potential of Web3 in Vietnam.

Vietnam – The leading destination for blockchain sphere

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 3 July 2023 – As a promising country in the blockchain technology sector, Vietnam has been chosen by Klaytn as the next destination for a series of offline events. KlayVie Meetup will take place in Ho Chi Minh City – the largest economic and financial center in Vietnam. This not only demonstrates the importance of Vietnam in the blockchain field but also expands opportunities for collaboration and exchange among experts, businesses, and blockchain developers both domestically and internationally.

KlayVie Meetup will gather numerous industry experts, particularly in the fields of Blockchain and Gaming/Metaverse from South Korea and Vietnam. The event is co-organized by Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA) and supported by prominent media outlets and influential communities within the industry.

Reason not to miss out KlayVie Meetup – Shaping the Future of Tech

KlayVie Meetup brings together industry experts, technology conglomerates, representatives of blockchain communities, and projects from various sectors, including Web3, AI, Gaming, Metaverse, DeFi, and more. The event not only features the presence of Klaytn Foundation members but also includes special participation from speakers representing Kyros Ventures, the Vietnam Blockchain Association (VBA), Verichains, and other notable organizations and projects. The presence of these leading individuals and organizations will provide deep insights and motivation for developers and businesses interested in blockchain technology.

Within the framework of the event, KlayVie Meetup offers attractive benefits for participants, including:

  • Opportunities to meet and connect with web3 developers, industry experts, and the blockchain community.
  • Engaging in discussions and insights from the Klaytn Foundation team, projects, and speakers.
  • Exploring collaboration opportunities with blockchain projects and businesses.
  • Exclusive gifts from Klaytn Foundation upon event check-in, as well as chances to win other exciting prizes such as gaming monitors, mechanical keyboards, wireless Bluetooth headphones, and more.

Agenda

  • 14:10 – 14:40: Check-in
  • 14:40 – 15:10: Introduction to Klaytn Foundation & Discussion on “How Vietnam will be flourishing in next market”
  • 15:10 – 15:30: Presentation of Game Projects in the Klaytn Ecosystem
  • 15:30 – 15:40: Panel Discussion on “Possibilities or Challenges in blockchain game ecosystem”
  • 15:40 – 16:00: Q&A Session with Klaytn Foundation
  • 16:00 – 16:10: Minigame
  • 16:10 – 16:30: Closing Remarks and Commemorative Photos
  • 16:30 – 17:00: Free Networking Session

Event detail

  • Time: 7:00 – 10:00 July 6th, 2023 (UTC)
  • Venue: Capella Park View – 3 Dang Van Sam, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City
  • Register for FREE HERE

(*) For partnership opportunities as a media partner, please reach out to us via email at klaytnvnmarketing@gmail.com or through Telegram @Lauraphan.

Hashtag: #KlayVieMeetup #KlaytnVietnam

facebook.com/KlaytnVietnam

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

