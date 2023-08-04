logo
Just in:
LSDA launches heat exhaustion prevention campaigns in Eastern regions // 2 min Iran & Eastern States Iran’s Raisi officially invites Emirati president MBZ to Tehran The United Arab Emirates – which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century – started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 // BJP decries Delhi trip of entire Karnataka cabinet // No injuries after fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building // ADEK reveals 1st phase of ‘National Identity Mark’ evaluation results for academic year 2022/23 // Abrahamic Family House: Explore The Unique Interfaith Complex in Abu Dhabi // Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for ‘Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-2023’ in January 2024 // Opposition drops demand for PM statement on Manipur // Chinese PV modules take freight train to help making greener Central-Asia // Russian troops allegedly tortured about half of prisoners in Kherson // World News | Abu Dhabi to Host 2028 UCI Road World Championships and 2029 UCI Track World Championships // Abu Dhabi: Little ‘inspectors’ get lessons in keeping city clean, enhancing UAE’s beauty // Break-Out Dark Fiction Author P. L. Hampton Releases “Shadowland” // Anker Prime Offers Multi-Device Fast Charging Solutions for Work & Home // SCCI trains its employees on Integrated Management System // Fire at a commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area brought under control // Therabody’s RecoveryTherm Cube Provides Targeted Recovery with Both Heat & Cold // Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw // WAM is main media partner for International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 // Abu Dhabi National Oil Company accelerates decarbonization plan //
HomeIndiaDelhi services bill crosses Lok Sabha hurdle
India
0 likes

Delhi services bill crosses Lok Sabha hurdle

v197iju8 amit shah ndtv 650 650x400 03 August 23

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid a walkout by opposition parties, the bill sailed through the lower house of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority. YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also supported the bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have majority.

Initiating the debate on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched attacks on the opposition parties for joining hands against the Centre over the bill. He said Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ditch the I.N.D.I.A bloc once the Delhi Services Bill is passed by the Parliament. He urged the opposition to think about Delhi and not any alliance.

Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has not been not functioning within rules and it is even not convening assembly sessions regularly. Even the cabinet meeting of the Delhi government is not convened regularly, he said.

“The bill is constitutionally valid and it is for the benefit of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Shah said that the AAP is opposing the bill because it wants to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance.

“The problem with the Bill is not about control of transfer and postings of officers, but to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance and to hide the truth about the corruption that has taken place,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Delhi services bill crosses Lok Sabha hurdle first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Abu Dhabi: Little ‘inspectors’ get lessons in keeping city clean, enhancing UAE’s beauty // No injuries after fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building // Euclid telescope will revolutionize science, overthrow ruling scientific theories, and usher paradigm shift in science. // BJP decries Delhi trip of entire Karnataka cabinet // Cycling-Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships // Fire at a commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah area brought under control // Xbox’s Ambitious Plans for Gamescom 2023: Unveiling New Features and Exclusive Titles // Xbox fans furious as award-winning game disappears from gaming libraries – grab it now // Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for ‘Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-2023’ in January 2024 // Gehlot says CM post does not leave him despite his wish // Abu Dhabi to host 2028 UCI Road World Championships and 2029 UCI Track World Championships // Passenger traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport during first half of 2023 increases by 67% Year-on-Year // Abrahamic Family House: Explore The Unique Interfaith Complex in Abu Dhabi // Break-Out Dark Fiction Author P. L. Hampton Releases “Shadowland” // Chinese PV modules take freight train to help making greener Central-Asia // Abu Dhabi National Oil Company accelerates decarbonization plan // Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships // ADEK reveals 1st phase of ‘National Identity Mark’ evaluation results for academic year 2022/23 // World News | Abu Dhabi to Host 2028 UCI Road World Championships and 2029 UCI Track World Championships // Anker Prime Offers Multi-Device Fast Charging Solutions for Work & Home //