Opposition drops demand for PM statement on Manipur

The opposition and the government are likely to arrive at a middle path over discussion on Manipur violence, ending days of deadlock. Dropping their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition leaders have reportedly agreed for a discussion on situation in the northeastern state in Rajya Sabha on August 11, and a reply on the same by Union home minister Amit Shah.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the change in stance came after both sides engaged in talks on Thursday morning when the government reached out. The report also stated that the Opposition decided to climb down after its delegation met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

With inputs from News18