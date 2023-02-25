DHL Supply Chain appoints new CEO for South East Asia cluster

• Andries Retief to helm the CEO role covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, has appointed Andries Retief as Chief Executive Officer for its South East Asia cluster, covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. He will report directly to Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

Andries Retief, CEO, South East Asia, DHL Supply Chain

Retief was most recently CEO of DHL Supply Chain Central & Eastern Europe, based in Poland. His leadership saw double-digit growth for three consecutive years in revenue and profitability. “Andries has shown exceptional leadership and brings a unique perspective, having worked across Europe and Africa, where he drove transformational change in the markets he led. He has successfully navigated the organization during a global pandemic compounded with geopolitical issues. I am confident that his international experience and steady leadership make him the perfect choice for this regional role.” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.

With a career spanning 18 years across two continents, Retief began his career at DHL Supply Chain in 2009 as Financial Manager in South Africa. In 2016, he became the Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain East Africa before assuming his position as CEO, DHL Supply Chain, Central & Eastern Europe in 2019. He successfully delivered accelerated growth in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, by winning and implementing transformational new business in transport, e-commerce and automotive sectors.

“South East Asia is among the fastest-growing regions in the world with a strong and diverse talent pool. I am excited to work closely with our customers to leverage our strengths in technology, e-commerce fulfillment network, and life science sectors while building new capabilities and expanding into other sectors,” said Andries Retief, CEO, South East Asia, DHL Supply Chain. “I am also eager to further our agenda in diversity and inclusion, providing our employees with a good experience as we grow together, guided by our culture of respect and results.”

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world.”

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.