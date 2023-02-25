M1 Limited Singapore Launches All-New, Game-Changing SIM-Only Plan, Maxx, with Maximum Affordability

A Brand New Competitive Offering
Mobile data is a vital part of daily life as there is constant interaction with the digital landscape. As such, Maxx SIMO is poised to be one of the most affordable plans on the market with frills that current competing plans do not offer at the same price. These include unlimited local outgoing calls, unlimited incoming calls, roaming data, a free caller ID SIM plan, and free SIM card and delivery. The Maxx SIMO plan’s 100GB offering is also remarkable; it is guaranteed to remain the same, unlike competing offers that may decrease after a fixed period. The plan comes with 100 free local SMS as well.
Aside from its incredible offerings, Maxx SIMO has an easy activation process. After downloading the new M1 Maxx app, users can register an account and port in their existing numbers. The line will be activated shortly after.
Unlimited Referrals for Friends & Family
Maxx Online customers can earn unlimited S$3 Grab Food vouchers through Maxx’s referral programme. Upon sign-up, Maxx SIMO plan customers can use the unique referral code found in the welcome emails to refer friends and family. Vouchers will be received by the referrer upon a successful sign-up using the referral code.
M1 Limited
M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers. Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licence, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN). M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg
