M1 Limited Singapore Launches All-New, Game-Changing SIM-Only Plan, Maxx, with Maximum Affordability

A Brand New Competitive Offering



Mobile data is a vital part of daily life as there is constant interaction with the digital landscape. As such, Maxx SIMO is poised to be one of the most affordable plans on the market with frills that current competing plans do not offer at the same price. These include unlimited local outgoing calls, unlimited incoming calls, roaming data, a free caller ID SIM plan, and free SIM card and delivery. The Maxx SIMO plan’s 100GB offering is also remarkable; it is guaranteed to remain the same, unlike competing offers that may decrease after a fixed period. The plan comes with 100 free local SMS as well.

Aside from its incredible offerings, Maxx SIMO has an easy activation process. After downloading the new M1 Maxx app, users can register an account and port in their existing numbers. The line will be activated shortly after.

Unlimited Referrals for Friends & Family



Maxx Online customers can earn unlimited S$3 Grab Food vouchers through Maxx’s referral programme. Upon sign-up, Maxx SIMO plan customers can use the unique referral code found in the welcome emails to refer friends and family. Vouchers will be received by the referrer upon a successful sign-up using the referral code.

