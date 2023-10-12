Digvijaya says Cong will never support outfit like Hamas

With BJP accusing the Congress of supporting Hamas and the Palestine cause, party leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Congress will never support a “militant” organisation like Hamas which can be called a “terrorist activity”.

Singh also said the Congress has always been against terrorism and violence.

In light of the NIA conducting searches at 20 locations across six states against the banned Popular Front of India, the Rajya Sabha member said, “If there is any allegation against this organisation, conducting raids is alright, but accusations in 97 per cent of such cases were found to be false”.

“There is a border dispute between Palestine and Israel. Hamas is a militant organisation and we (Congress) will never support it…You can call it a terrorist activity,” he told reporters in Ujjain while replying to a question.

Singh said the conflict between Israel and Palestine needs to be sorted out and peace should be established.

The Congress came under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly supporting Hamas and the Palestine cause, without referring to the attack on Israel in the CWC resolution. The Congress on Tuesday insisted there were no differences in the party on the resolution.

Replying to a question, Singh termed Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, and the Central Bureau of Investigation “political weapons”, which he alleged are being used to topple governments.

“False cases are being framed (against leaders in opposition camps). Three days after the Prime Minister accused (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar of scams, the latter joined the government (of BJP in Maharashtra in July) and became deputy CM,” the Congress leader said.