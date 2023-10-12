logo
Mizoram Speaker quits, likely to join BJP ahead of polls

Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo on Wednesday resigned as a legislator and said he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the “development” in the state. He won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls but was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the 2023 state assembly elections to be held in November.

Since Deputy Assembly Speaker H Lalbiakzauva was unavailable, he submitted the resignation letter to Commissioner Lalhmahruaia Zote. Some BJP leaders were also present.

Speaking to the media, Sailo said he must take into account the present financial situation and that Mizoram needs a bailout from the Central government, which is crucial for the state’s future. He also said that in order to improve Mizoram, he must collaborate with the BJP as the party has “potential” in the upcoming election.

“The financial condition of Mizoram is not in a good shape…I will join the party to usher in development in my state,” he told the media.

Notably, Sailo joined the MNF party after winning two polls in Tuichang on a Congress ticket. He was elected to the Chalfilh constituency after joining the MNF and was appointed Assembly Speaker. However, he was not offered a ticket by the MNF party for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

With inputs from News18

