Dubai Expo 2020 site to host Blockchain Campus

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai is to have a Blockchain Campus at the site of Dubai Expo 2020. The campus will be established by Atlas Capital, one of the leading Fintech firms in the emirate, which are also hosting the Blockexpo and World Blockchain Summit 2020 in Dubai during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai’s Blockchain market grew by 24% in 2018, surpassing the global average of 19%, Smart Dubai, the agency mandated to help build a thriving Blockchain ecosystem in the city and establishing Dubai as the world capital of Blockchain development, reported.

Dubai is now home to over 100 Blockchain businesses, it said.The ongoing implementation of 24 use cases across eight industry sectors, launch of the Dubai Blockchain Platform, and the Dubai Blockchain Policy are all testament to the success of Dubai, it is pointed out.

Accordng to the Smart Dubai Department, the Dubai Blockchain Strategy relies on three main pillars: Government Efficiency, Industry Creation, and International Leadership.

Under Government Efficiency, the Strategy led to the launch of numerous use cases, a joint Blockchain Platform, and the Dubai Blockchain Policy. Government and the private sector entities are working on 24 Blockchain use cases. The use cases span eight sectors, namely, finance, education, real estate, tourism, commerce, health, transportation, and security.

Furthermore, the shared Dubai Blockchain Platform was launched in partnership with IBM to allow government entities to develop use cases without investing in individual infrastructure.

Additionally, the Dubai Future Council for Blockchain launched the Dubai Blockchain Policy at the Smart City Expo and World Congress in Barcelona in November 2019. The Dubai Blockchain Policy is a Blockchain implementation manual detailing all of Smart Dubai’s cumulative Blockchain learnings, and is freely available on the Smart Dubai website as part of the entity’s knowledge sharing efforts with the globe.

Dubai successfully staged the third annual Global Blockchain Challenge in April 2019. The 2019 competition received over 700 applications from 79 countries around the world – a ten-fold growth compared to the 100 application submissions received in the first edition in 2017.

The Challenge is part of the Future Blockchain Summit, organised by Smart Dubai to host internationally acclaimed experts, scientists, and decision makers to investigate an array of Blockchain topics, from investments and regulations, to start-ups and disruption. The 2019 Summit welcomed approximately 10,000 participants – the largest-ever audience at a Blockchain event anywhere in the world.

The major Blockchain successes that placed Dubai firmly in the global spotlight included winning the ‘First Smart City on the Blockchain’ award in the Barcelona Smart City Expo, dominating international headlines as the ‘World Capital of Blockchain’, and publishing reports in collaboration with global organisations including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

According to Smart Dubai, the Dubai Blockchain Strategy has played a key role in encouraging international Blockchain and Fintech firms, such as Atlas Capital, to host the Blockexpo and World Blockchain Summit 2020.

