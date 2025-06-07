logo
Latest Updates
0 likes

Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Dubai International Financial Centre has announced the launch of the Future Sustainability Forum, a global platform aimed at accelerating sustainable finance and innovation. Scheduled to take place on 4–5 December 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the event seeks to foster collaboration among industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and technology innovators to address pressing environmental challenges.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, emphasised the forum’s role in advancing climate action through collaborative efforts and innovative financial solutions. The initiative aligns with DIFC’s broader commitment to sustainable economic growth and its leadership in the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group, established in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum will explore eight core pillars, including sustainable banking and finance, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and green technology. It aims to channel investment flows between the global north and south, supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and its objectives for COP28.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India LIVE
World
Stockie Dokie
Biz Tech
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
MEXC Advances Stablecoin Growth Following Strategic USDe Acquisition // X Integrates Polymarket to Let Users Bet on Real-World Events // Trump-Linked Crypto Project Distributes $47 in USD1 to WLFI Holders // Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power // Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins to Streamline Global Payments // From petrostate to deal state: Gulf IPO markets mature // Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holdings Slide Amid Market Rebalancing // Luxury Anchors in the West: Ritz-Carlton Perth Elevates City’s Hospitality Scene // Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative // $3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // Metaplanet Unveils Unprecedented $5.4B Bitcoin Investment Initiative // Venusian Asteroids with Unstable Orbits May Threaten Earth // Oil Holds Gains on US China Trade Talks Optimism // Dubai Property Market Surges Past AED 66 Billion Mark // The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam’s Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, and 63 Bib Gourmand // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // Empowering Startups Through Ownership-Preserving Capital // India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism // Geniushub Launches 1-Hour Marketing Consultation to Help Hong Kong SMEs Seize Digital Opportunities //