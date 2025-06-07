Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Dubai International Financial Centre has announced the launch of the Future Sustainability Forum, a global platform aimed at accelerating sustainable finance and innovation. Scheduled to take place on 4–5 December 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the event seeks to foster collaboration among industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and technology innovators to address pressing environmental challenges.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, emphasised the forum’s role in advancing climate action through collaborative efforts and innovative financial solutions. The initiative aligns with DIFC’s broader commitment to sustainable economic growth and its leadership in the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group, established in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum will explore eight core pillars, including sustainable banking and finance, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and green technology. It aims to channel investment flows between the global north and south, supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and its objectives for COP28.