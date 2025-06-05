logo
India’s AI Surge Propels ChatGPT to New Heights

India has emerged as the largest user base for ChatGPT, accounting for 13.5% of global monthly active users, surpassing the United States at 8.9% and Indonesia at 5.7%, according to the latest AI Trends Report by Mary Meeker. This milestone underscores India’s rapid adoption of AI technologies and its growing prominence in the global AI landscape.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged this trend, stating that “India is outpacing the world” in AI engagement. He highlighted the country’s enthusiasm and creativity in leveraging AI tools like ChatGPT for various applications, including education and professional development.

A recent survey revealed that 60% of Indian professionals are utilizing generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. However, only 31% feel adequately prepared by their organizations to use these tools effectively, indicating a need for clearer policies and structured training programs to fully harness AI’s potential.

The educational sector in India has also seen significant integration of ChatGPT. Studies indicate that students and educators are increasingly adopting AI tools to enhance learning and teaching methodologies. While these technologies offer remarkable opportunities for educational innovation, they also bring forth challenges related to academic integrity and ethical use.

Despite the surge in AI adoption, Altman previously expressed skepticism about India’s ability to develop AI models comparable to ChatGPT, citing resource constraints. Nonetheless, the country’s growing engagement with AI tools suggests a strong potential for innovation and development in this field.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

