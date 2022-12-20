Dubai tops list of highest tourist spendings

Arabian Post Staff

A recent report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) stated that Dubai has topped the list of cities with the highest spending by international visitors this year, pulling ahead international cities such as London.

The Gulf tourism and finance hub has ranked in $29.4 billion in international visitor spending so far this year, overtaking London with $16.1 billion, WTTC said in its latest Cities Economic Impact report.

Nasma Luxury Stays, a division of Al Tamimi Investments and a specialist in executive living and luxury vacation rentals, witnessed a significant increase in renters that are international visitors in the past few months, compared to the same period last year.

Nasma further expects the numbers to soar towards the end of this year and the beginning of 2023. The increase in numbers is a testament to Dubai’s popularity as a tourism destination for international visitors. Nasma welcomed a significant large number of international visitors in the eleven months of the year.

According to Nasma, most visitors flocked to Dubai in November, which further shows that momentum gained during FIFA World Cup has been sustained so far. Average occupancy at their properties plus duration of stay were at a high compared to the same period in 2021.

“2022 has been a fantastic year. We have witnessed a surge in bookings from international visitors. While FIFA was a great boost to the increase in numbers, Dubai has always been a popular destination for international tourists. Global tourists are now exploring different ways of staying and enjoying holidays. Most of them prefer private properties that can accommodate around four to six people and comes with a pool, spa and other customised amenities. Holiday homes serve to be the best alternative for tourists looking for private space, along with tailor- made facilities,” said Dani Tabbara, COO of Al Tamimi Investments.

Nasma offers all types of accommodations including villas and apartments in Dubai’s and Abu

Dhabi’s prime locations including Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Dubai Marina, Downtown Area,

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), City Walk, Blue Waters, Dubai Creek Harbor, Dubai

Hills and Palm Jumeirah. All accommodations, offered by Nasma, are located within easy access

to shopping malls, tourism sites, beaches and Dubai’s two international airports.

According to Tabbara, the UAE is also home to several international investors. As a 100 percent holiday home management company, Nasma manages several properties of international investors who choose the UAE as a home for safety, security and its balanced work-life culture. Nasma has witnessed a remarkable increase in properties being brought by international investors in 2022. The company has doubled its client base and aims to have more international investors, starting 2023. According to Nasma, the holiday home market in the UAE is attracting discerning investors from across the world.

Also published on Medium.