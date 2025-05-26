Fraudulent Agents Exploit Schengen Visa Demand Amid Rising Scams

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A surge in fraudulent activities targeting Schengen visa applicants has prompted urgent warnings from VFS Global and European embassies, as scammers increasingly exploit the high demand for travel to Europe.

In a notable case, a 38-year-old man from Kanyakumari was arrested at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after attempting to travel to Slovakia with a forged Schengen visa. The visa, procured through an Angamaly-based agency for ₹7 lakh, initially passed scrutiny by Slovakian embassy officials in India. However, Sharjah immigration authorities identified it as counterfeit, leading to his deportation and subsequent arrest. Upon investigation, local police found his claims credible, releasing him on station bail while he assists in identifying the perpetrators.

This incident underscores a broader trend. Data from the district crime records bureau indicates a sharp increase in visa fraud cases, from 15–20 annually between 2021 and 2023 to 66 in 2024, with 23 cases already reported in 2025.

VFS Global, the official visa outsourcing partner for multiple Schengen countries, has reiterated that it does not collaborate with third-party entities for appointment bookings. All appointments must be scheduled through its official website, www.vfsglobal.com. The company warns against individuals or agencies claiming association with VFS Global and offering guaranteed appointments or expedited processing for a fee.

Bernard Vijaykumar, VFS Global’s Head for North Asia and the Philippines, emphasized the importance of early application to mitigate risks. “We strongly encourage all travellers to apply for their visas well in advance of their intended travel dates,” he stated. “Waiting until the last moment not only increases the risk of delays but also exposes applicants to fraudulent entities seeking to exploit their urgency.”

European embassies have echoed these concerns. Veronika Hadravova, Head of the Consular Section at the Embassy of Czechia in Bangkok, advised applicants to book appointments only through VFS Global and to be wary of scammers exploiting peak travel seasons. Similar advisories have been issued by embassies of Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Switzerland.

Common tactics employed by fraudsters include requesting advance payments to personal bank accounts, seeking personal information under the guise of application validation, and using fabricated email IDs to send fraudulent job offers or immigration communications. Applicants are advised to be cautious of pixelated or disproportionate logos on documentation and to avoid sharing sensitive information on public domains or social media platforms.

VFS Global has also highlighted that visa appointments are free of charge and should only be booked through its official website. The company does not influence visa decisions, which are solely at the discretion of the respective embassies or consulates. Applicants are urged to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities and to avoid engaging with unauthorized agents promising guaranteed approvals or expedited services.